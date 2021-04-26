Mediacorp parting ways with Shane Pow following recent brushes with law

In a statement on April 26, local broadcasting giant Mediacorp announced that they will be parting ways with actor Shane Pow.

This decision comes after his recent brushes with the law.

However, due to ongoing contractual commitments, Pow is required to complete outstanding work till May 4, 2021.

Mediacorp was not aware of drink driving charge

Mediacorp said that they were not aware of the drink driving charge involving Pow before it was reported in the media on April 22, 2021.

Pow was charged in court for drink driving after he was allegedly caught driving in Sep. 2020 with at least 49mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, which exceeds the limit of 35mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Pow reportedly did not inform the artiste management team about this matter.

Mediacorp added:

"We do not condone any behaviour that runs afoul of the law. We constantly remind our artistes that their fans and members of the public look to them as role models, and they are expected to behave as such."

In Oct. 2020, it was also reported that he was one of the 13 individuals that attended actor Jeffrey Xu's birthday celebration.

Mediacorp said that he was fined for the offence and internal disciplinary action was also taken.

Two dramas to air as planned

Pow is currently involved in two upcoming dramas, for which filming and production have been mostly completed.

"These dramas – 心里住着老灵魂 (Soul Old Yet So Young) and 邻里 帮 (The Heartland Hero) — are scheduled for June and July, respectively. In consideration for the efforts of the entire cast and crew, and the investments that have been put into these two productions, they will be aired as planned."

Top image courtesy of Mediacorp.