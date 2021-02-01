Back

S'pore man, 53, to be charged for having 12 people over for birthday celebration on Oct. 2020

He owns a residential unit at Daisy Road.

Syahindah Ishak | February 01, 2021, 06:22 PM

Two men will be charged in court for breaching safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

According to Today, it is understood that the incident involved four artistes from Mediacorp.

Allowed 12 people into his house for birthday celebration

In a Feb. 1 news release by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), it was revealed that the first man is a 53-year-old who owns a residential unit at Daisy Road.

He breached Covid-19 measures by allowing 12 individuals who were not members of his household to enter and remain at his place of residence on Oct. 2, 2020 for a birthday celebration.

During the date of the incident, Singapore was in Phase 2 of its reopening. Social gatherings of up to five persons were allowed.

Another man, aged 50, who was one of the visitors, also breached Covid-19 rules by gathering outside his ordinary place of residence with 12 other individuals not from the same household, said BCA.

He had allegedly invited three of the visitors to the place of residence, despite knowing that doing so would cause the gathering to exceed the permissible number of individuals.

If convicted under Section 34(7)(a) of the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020, they each can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Other 11 visitors fined S$300 each

The other 11 visitors have each been fined S$300 for participating in a social gathering of more than five persons.

In deciding to issue them a composition fine instead of prosecuting them, BCA explained that the "level of their culpability in relation to the breach" was taken into account.

An advisory has also been issued to the management corporation of the premise to remind it to take steps to ensure that the relevant safe management measures are complied with within the premise.

BCA added in its press release:

"The authorities urge homeowners and management corporations to do their part in curbing the spread of COVID-19, especially during the upcoming festive period."

Top image from Google Streetview.

