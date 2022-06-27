Shane Pow starring in his first Channel 8 series since termination from Mediacorp

You will soon be seeing more of Shane Pow on your TV screens.

The 31-year-old actor is starring in "Love At First Bite", a Channel 8 series premiering in December 2022.

This will be his first Chinese series since Mediacorp terminated him in May 2021 after a couple of brushes with the law.

After serving his five-week jail term for drink-driving, Pow signed on with Li Nanxing's agency, LNX Global, in September 2021.

Earlier this year, Pow also appeared in the telemovie sequel of "My Star Bride", produced by Mediacorp.

In response to queries from Mothership, a spokesperson from Mediacorp confirmed that "Love At First Bite" is Pow's first Chinese series after the telemovie.

The spokesperson revealed that Pow is working on a contract basis through LNX Global.

"We are open to casting Shane in local dramas if there are suitable roles for him," the statement added.

Pow plays food delivery man

"Love At First Bite" stars popular duo Chantalle Ng and Xu Bin -- of "My Star Bride" fame -- with Romeo Tan thrown into the mix for a love triangle.

Pow's character, Sheng Jun, is a bankrupt food delivery man, and also Ng's brother in the show.

The synopsis describes him as someone who is often in low spirits and muddles through life.

Other cast members include Tasha Low, Brandon Wong, Fang Rong, and Chew Chor Meng.

"Love At First Bite" runs weekdays at 9pm on Channel 8 from Dec. 19, 2022.

