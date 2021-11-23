Back

Shane Pow to star in telemovie sequel of Channel 8 series 'My Star Bride,' airing Feb. 2022

And the plot thickens.

Fasiha Nazren | November 23, 2021, 04:42 PM

"My Star Bride", the hit Mediacorp Channel 8 series, is getting a movie next year.

Chantalle Ng and Xu Bin will reprise their roles as Mai Phuong Thao (Fang Cao) and Zhong Shi Jie in the upcoming telemovie.

Shane Pow plays new character

Without giving away too much, the telemovie will tackle the language and cultural barriers between the two Singaporean and Vietnamese families.

More problems also emerge as a result of Zhong's car accident, which was part of the plot in the television series.

Fans of "My Star Bride" can also expect a love triangle between the two main characters and a new character Hua Van Vu, played by Shane Pow.

Pow was terminated by Mediacorp in April this year, after several brushes with the law.

In the movie, Hua is Fang Cao's childhood friend and neighbour in Vietnam. Growing up, they faced difficult times together and confided in each other.

This bond that they share, of course, brings about some jealousy in Zhong.

With Hua trying to drive a wedge between the couple and misunderstandings piling up between them, Fang Cao decides to give up on the marriage and return to Vietnam.

The telemovie will premiere on Channel 8 and meWATCH on Feb. 1, 2022.

Top image from @shanepowxp and @chantalleng on Instagram.

