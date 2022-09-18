Charlie Puth in Joo Chiat & Marina Bay, scrutinises koel bird's call with his perfect pitch

Grammy-nominated pop star Charlie Puth was spotted in Singapore the past week.

While it was previously not known why the American singer-songwriter was here, it has since transpired that he was here to film a tourism promotional video in partnership with Warner Music Singapore and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) for the SingapoReimagine campaign.

Promoting Singapore as a destination

According to The Straits Times, Puth will showcase the sights and sounds of Singapore in the video, which will be released in October 2022 on STB and Puth's social media pages.

On top of showing his travels around the country, which includes places like Joo Chiat and Marina Bay, the video will also feature a performance by Puth at Raffles Hotel.

This is Puth's first collaboration to promote a destination, ST reported.

A sneak peek of the video was posted onto Visit Singapore's social media pages on Sep. 17.

In the video, Puth, who is known for having perfect pitch, identifies musical notes from the sounds he hears around Singapore.

Examples of such sounds include a bicycle bell and the familiar Koel bird call.

As reported by ST, Puth said this was his third time visiting Singapore, a country he described as "full of colours and unique sounds at every turn".

He added that this particular visit was "extra special" as he was able to use the details of everyday life in the country to "tell a story through music".

STB also collaborated with Jackson Wang

STB has also recently collaborated with international singer/ rapper Jackson Wang, who came to Singapore in August 2022.

While in Singapore, Wang visited Chinatown, Pasir Ris, and Keppel Bay.

The K-pop idol also attended the opening of his streetwear label's concept space at Voco Orchard, and hosted at Marquee on Aug. 6, 2022.

