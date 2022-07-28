Got7's Jackson Wang hosting at Marquee on Aug. 6, 2022

International pop artiste Jackson Wang will be hosting at Marquee on Aug. 6.

Wang will be in Singapore from Aug. 2 to 10 with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to feature Singapore's refreshed destinations.

The singer, rapper and music producer of K-pop boyband Got7 is the first international celebrity to hold a party at the nightclub since its opening in 2019.

Called TEAM WANG records (Human Remix), the Singapore edition of the event will feature DJ FVDER, beatboxer Dharni, music producer BOYTOY and singers Laurie and XENZU.

Tickets

Here's how much tickets will cost:

General admission: S$60 (ladies), S$80 (gentlemen)

Priority entry: S$200

General admission (at the door on event day): S$70 (ladies), S$90 (gentlemen)

Tickets will go on sale via this website as well at the door on the day of the event.

Guests are encouraged to wear black for the event.

Top image from Marquee and Jackson Wang's Facebook page.