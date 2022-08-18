Nick Teo, 33, proposes to Hong Ling on her 28th birthday after dating for 7 years

Hot on the heels of Jeffrey Xu and Felicia Chin's engagement is news of another celeb couple bringing their relationship to the next level -- this time, congratulations are in order for Mediacorp actors Nick Teo, 33, and Hong Ling, 28.

The pair has been dating for seven years, but only went public with their relationship in 2018.

Proposed on her birthday

The lovebirds shared the good news on their respective Instagram accounts on Aug. 18, with Hong calling her fiancé her soulmate. In turn, Teo gushed about how meeting her is the luckiest thing that has happened to him.

He proposed on Aug. 16, which was also Hong's 28th birthday.

Teo told 8world that he had been planning the yacht proposal for three months, and sought permission from her parents before going down on bended knee before her.

While the couple has plans to get hitched in two to three years, Teo decided to propose in advance as he wants to have more time to make wedding arrangements.

Emotions ran high during the proposal, and he revealed that he shed tears after seeing Hong cry.

They would later find out from his family members and their friends that both their parents, who were also on the yacht, were in tears at the time.

Couple intends to have two kids

Teo told 8world that they have been on the hunt for a house, and want to get one that is spacious enough to comfortably house the two kids which the couple intends to have.

Hong added, "I know it's not up to us, but I hope we'll have a boy and a girl."

Top photos from Hong Ling's Instagram