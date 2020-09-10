Mediacorp actress Hong Ling, 26, buys condo in central S'pore

After working for just six years, local actress Hong Ling has fulfilled her dream of owning her own property.

And it's a condominium, no less.

Two-bedroom apartment in central area

The 26-year-old announced the purchase in an Instagram post on Sep. 3 — the day she collected her keys to the apartment.

Calling it the best gift she's ever bought for herself, Hong Ling revealed that the condo was paid entirely by herself.

"I remember when I first entered the industry and clinched my first endorsement deal, I thought I would only attain my goal of buying my own property at 30. But I've actually done it! It's the biggest present I've even bought for myself. I'm really grateful and happy."

Hong Ling joined the entertainment industry in 2014, after emerging as a finalist in talent search programme "Hey Gorgeous".

She has acted in a number of dramas since, including "You Can Be an Angel Too", "The Truth Seekers", and the long-running "118".

Speaking to 8 Days, Hong Ling revealed that most of the money came from advertisements and endorsement deals.

However, she declined to say how much she bought the two-bedroom condo for.

Forum users worthy of joining the CSI team have speculated that the property is located in Balestier.

Hong Ling is currently the face of cosmetic brand Silkygirl, and has also created sponsored content for brands like 100plus, Kinohimitsu, and SingTel.

In 2019, the actress, together with her boyfriend Nick Teo, also set up a business selling bird's nest.

Boyfriend: "This serves as a very good wake up call to me"

On his end, Teo, who is also an actor with Mediacorp, expressed his admiration for Hong Ling,

"Despite being so young, she is really mature, discipline and driven in her goal - buying a place of her own. She aim to have her own place at the age of 30 yet she did it when she is 26," he wrote in an Instagram post.

Teo added his girlfriend's accomplishment made him feel ashamed, as he has always doubted himself, and whether he had the abilities to attain his own goals.

Nonetheless, the actor said that he "super proud" of Hong Ling, and that this would serve as a wake-up call for him to believe in himself.

