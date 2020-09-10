Back

Mediacorp actress Hong Ling, 26, buys condo in central S'pore

She achieved her goal four years earlier than expected.

Mandy How | September 10, 2020, 05:51 PM

After working for just six years, local actress Hong Ling has fulfilled her dream of owning her own property.

And it's a condominium, no less.

Two-bedroom apartment in central area

The 26-year-old announced the purchase in an Instagram post on Sep. 3 — the day she collected her keys to the apartment.

View this post on Instagram

My First Home❤️ Just gotten my keys today!! It's the best gift I've ever bought for myself. 靠自己买了人生中的第一间公寓🏠 记得刚入行接下第一个代言时，梦想是30岁能买个属于自己的房子，没想到我终于就办到了! 这是给自己最大的礼物🙏 真的很感恩很开心很感动❤️😭

A post shared by Hong Ling 洪凌 (@honglingg_) on

Calling it the best gift she's ever bought for herself, Hong Ling revealed that the condo was paid entirely by herself.

"I remember when I first entered the industry and clinched my first endorsement deal, I thought I would only attain my goal of buying my own property at 30.

But I've actually done it! It's the biggest present I've even bought for myself. I'm really grateful and happy."

Hong Ling joined the entertainment industry in 2014, after emerging as a finalist in talent search programme "Hey Gorgeous".

She has acted in a number of dramas since, including "You Can Be an Angel Too", "The Truth Seekers", and the long-running "118".

Speaking to 8 Days, Hong Ling revealed that most of the money came from advertisements and endorsement deals.

However, she declined to say how much she bought the two-bedroom condo for.

Forum users worthy of joining the CSI team have speculated that the property is located in Balestier.

Hong Ling is currently the face of cosmetic brand Silkygirl, and has also created sponsored content for brands like 100plus, Kinohimitsu, and SingTel.

Photo via Hong Ling's Facebook page

In 2019, the actress, together with her boyfriend Nick Teo, also set up a business selling bird's nest.

Boyfriend: "This serves as a very good wake up call to me"

On his end, Teo, who is also an actor with Mediacorp, expressed his admiration for Hong Ling,

"Despite being so young, she is really mature, discipline and driven in her goal - buying a place of her own. She aim to have her own place at the age of 30 yet she did it when she is 26," he wrote in an Instagram post.

Teo added his girlfriend's accomplishment made him feel ashamed, as he has always doubted himself, and whether he had the abilities to attain his own goals.

Nonetheless, the actor said that he "super proud" of Hong Ling, and that this would serve as a wake-up call for him to believe in himself.

View this post on Instagram

This little girl ( always a little girl to me) just bought her own house at the age of 26! 25 if you want to know the real age she would have bought it. Despite being so young, she is really mature, discipline and driven in her goal - buying a place of her own. She aim to have her own place at the age of 30 yet she did it when she is 26. And this, makes me very ashame of myself. I always have big dreams and goals but it's always "too hard for me to acheive, doubting about myself, complaining about how unfair it is to me, blah blah blah" Well, this serves as a very good wake up call to me. She inspire me greatly and even some of my friends who knew about this. She had her eyes on her goal and believed she could, so she did, all by herself. I am super proud of her! Sometimes, you may think the path you are walking right now isn't the one you planned. However, if your goals are set and you know it in your heart that you want it so much, fear not, you are moving the right way! Let your subconscious mind do the rest!

A post shared by Nick Teo 张鈞淯 (Zhang Jūn Yù) (@nickk_teo) on

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via Hong Ling's Instagram page

