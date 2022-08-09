Aunties dancing to Blackpink, people having fun on camera, & other things you missed from NDP 2022

The 2022 National Day Parade (NDP) has come to a close.

This year's parade was an eventful one, and these are some key moments you might have missed:

Red Lion parachutist's hard landing

Red Lion parachutist 3WO Jeffrey Heng suffered a rough landing during the parade and was stretchered off.

Defence minister Ng Eng Hen has since shared that he "is alert and conscious, in stable condition, and is receiving medical attention," a message that was announced at the parade as well.

Obviously unscripted audience interviews

While on national TV, a young boy, Jansen (or Jensen?) was asked to share what he is grateful for, but apparently got camera shy and could only shrug in response.

In a separate interview, one woman said that she is "grateful for the Singapore sun for never failing to show up even when my friends don't."

Meanwhile, another interviewee said she is thankful to get a queue number for her Build-To-Order (BTO) flat, to audible cheering and energetic flag-waving from the crowd behind her.

She quickly added that she was also grateful for "Ya Kun Kaya Toast", to more cheers.

People having fun on camera

What do you do when you're on national TV?

You can either take a leaf from the Quah siblings' book and ham it up for the camera:

Or, give a shout-out to your loved ones, like this performer who was captured during NDP's ending credits holding a handwritten sign he had stashed somewhere.

Very cinematic pre-recorded segments

Much quality.

Commando contingent's flawless marching

After being spotted marching out of sync during NDP rehearsal Preview 2 on July 30, the commando contingent might have felt a little extra pressure to ensure they were in step for the actual parade.

Thankfully, all seems to have gone well.

Grab contingent's first appearance at NDP

They're a new addition to the marching contingents -- and the bright green is pretty hard to miss.

This guy getting very emotional while singing the National Anthem

We can see this picture being used for years to come — as you read this, memes of the moment are already making the rounds online.

Like so:

Aunties showing us how to groove

This segment of aunties dancing to Blackpink's "BOOMBAYAH" got one of the loudest cheers of the night, judging from the audio on the livestream.

Here's to next year's parade.

