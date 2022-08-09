Red Lion parachutist in stable condition & is alert & conscious: Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen

One of the members of the Red Lions parachute team suffered a rough landing during the 2022 National Day Parade on Tuesday (Aug. 9) at The Float @ Marina Bay.

The parachutist, 3WO Jeffrey Heng, was seen being attended to by medics.

He was later carried away in a stretcher.

In stable condition

In a statement at around 7:10pm, about an hour after the incident, Defence Minster Ng Eng Hen said that Heng's condition is currently stable.

Ng added that Heng is alert and conscious, and that he is receiving medical attention.

Not the first time

This is not the first time a Red Lions parachutist had suffered a rough landing during a free-fall jump.

In July 2021, a Red Lion parachutist took a hard fall too, and had to be stretchered off during a jump in Bishan.

He had a flag attached to him that got caught in the grass as he was about to land.

