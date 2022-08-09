Back

Red Lion parachutist suffers hard landing during NDP 2022, gets stretchered off

Hope he's alright.

Syahindah Ishak | August 09, 2022, 07:06 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

[UPDATE on Aug. 9 at 7:25pm: Defence minister Ng Eng Hen said the parachutist, 3WO Jeffrey Heng, is alert and conscious, in stable condition, and is receiving medical attention.]

The 2022 National Day Parade kickstarted at around 5:30pm on Tuesday (Aug. 9) at The Float @ Marina Bay as Singapore celebrates its 57th birthday.

However, things didn't quite go as planned as 3WO Jeffrey Heng, one of the members of the Red Lions parachute team, suffered a rough landing during the parade itself.

Gif adapted from NDPeeps/YouTube.

Gasps were heard among the spectators after the incident.

The NDP livestream immediately cut to a few wide shots of The Float.

Attended by medics

Mothership reader who was a spectator at the parade shared a video of Heng being attended to by medics.

He was later carried away in a stretcher.

Mothership has reached out to the Ministry of Defence for updates.

Top image screenshots via NDPeeps' YouTube livestream.

After heated argument, woman in Geylang blocks car with body, but fails to stop man from driving off

Don't try this.

August 10, 2022, 10:07 AM

Record rainfall floods Seoul, South Korea, at least 8 dead

Worst flood in a while.

August 10, 2022, 02:50 AM

Aunties dancing to Blackpink, people having fun on camera, & other things you missed from NDP 2022

In case you FOMO.

August 09, 2022, 10:01 PM

NDP 2022 spectators fill Esplanade, MBS & Fullerton Waterfront to 'maximum capacity' on Aug. 9 evening

Crowded areas on National Day.

August 09, 2022, 08:34 PM

Red Lion parachutist in stable condition & is alert & conscious: Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen

Stable.

August 09, 2022, 07:19 PM

S'porean singer writes National Day song, could be next go-to Tamil tune after 'Munnaeru Vaalibaa'

She put in S$7,000 of her own money to produce the track.

August 09, 2022, 04:32 PM

S'porean Feng Tianwei receives outstanding athlete award at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Congrats!

August 09, 2022, 04:03 PM

S'pore man, 44, gets 24 years' jail, caning for raping biological daughter when she was 14

The victim did not report her father as she felt that the family was financially dependent on him, and did not want to worry her mother.

August 09, 2022, 03:40 PM

PM Lee: Unity 'key to S'pore's survival' amid geopolitical conflict & economic challenges

PM Lee delivered his National Day message on Monday (Aug. 8) evening.

August 09, 2022, 01:59 PM

George Yeo says he’s not running in upcoming Presidential Election to be held by 2023

Running for president is "not a prospect which attracts [him]".

August 09, 2022, 12:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.