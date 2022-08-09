Red Lion parachutist suffers hard landing during NDP 2022, gets stretchered off

[UPDATE on Aug. 9 at 7:25pm: Defence minister Ng Eng Hen said the parachutist, 3WO Jeffrey Heng, is alert and conscious, in stable condition, and is receiving medical attention.]

The 2022 National Day Parade kickstarted at around 5:30pm on Tuesday (Aug. 9) at The Float @ Marina Bay as Singapore celebrates its 57th birthday.

However, things didn't quite go as planned as 3WO Jeffrey Heng, one of the members of the Red Lions parachute team, suffered a rough landing during the parade itself.

Gasps were heard among the spectators after the incident.

The NDP livestream immediately cut to a few wide shots of The Float.

Attended by medics

A Mothership reader who was a spectator at the parade shared a video of Heng being attended to by medics.

He was later carried away in a stretcher.

Mothership has reached out to the Ministry of Defence for updates.

Top image screenshots via NDPeeps' YouTube livestream.