Back

Bullying not acceptable & has no place in schools: MOE

An MOE spokesperson said schools will also mete out appropriate disciplinary action to bullies, if necessary.

Fiona Tan | August 21, 2022, 08:16 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Bullying is not acceptable and has no place in schools, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Aug. 21 in response to the Aug. 16 incident where three teenage girls allegedly assaulted another girl in a Sengkang multi-storey carpark.

Responding to Mothership's queries, an MOE spokesperson said the schools will mete out appropriate disciplinary actions, where necessary, and to provide counselling and support.

Incidents reported each year remain low

According to the spokesperson, the number of bullying incidents reported to schools each year has remained low.

There were about two bullying incidents per 1,000 primary school students and five incidents per 1,000 secondary school students reported annually since 2012.

Bullying incidents can be "complex"

Upon receiving reports of alleged bullying, school staff seek to understand the incidents' underlying causes.

The MOE spokesperson explained this and said bullying incidents can be "complex" as it can extend into the online space, and often involve unresolved relationship issues.

Policies in place to address and prevent bullying

It added that schools have policies to address bullying, such as instructing students about the subject, as well as intervention measures.

Students are taught the safe channels to report serious incidents, inappropriate practices, or hurtful behaviours, while peer support leaders help to keep online and offline spaces safe and positive, and alert teachers where needed.

Dedicated staff are appointed to oversee and build a peer support culture in the learning, social and cyberspace as part of the schools' efforts. establish a caring and enabling learning environment.

Additionally, MOE said that schools will engage parents and work with them to provide students with the necessary support both in and out of school.

Avoid speculating

With regard to the Aug. 16 incident at a multi-storey carpark at Block 269 Compassvale Link, the MOE spokesperson said: "As the police is investigating the matter, it would be advisable that there is no speculation of the schools involved or the extent of the student's involvement."

The police said on Aug. 18 that the trio of 15-year-old girls have been arrested for wrongful confinement, and are under investigation for voluntarily causing hurt.

The teenage girl was injured but did not need to be taken to hospital immediately. She sought medical attention afterwards.

Background

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image screenshot from @sgfollowsall/Instagram

Masks to be optional indoors in S'pore, except on public transport & in healthcare settings: PM Lee

PM Lee said the Covid-19 situation is stabilising.

August 21, 2022, 08:10 PM

Representatives from LGBT groups Oogachaga & Ready4Repeal in attendance at NDR 2022

Cool.

August 21, 2022, 07:46 PM

PM Lee: If S'pore doesn't 'stand firm' on Ukraine, no one will speak up for us if we are invaded

The prime minister also explained the positions of other Asian countries relative to Singapore.

August 21, 2022, 07:19 PM

Section 377A a 'highly sensitive & contentious issue', we must not allow it to divide us: PM Lee

The government will continue to uphold families as the basic building blocks of society, he said.

August 21, 2022, 07:05 PM

S'porean hawker, 90, arrives 1am daily to work at his 47-year beancurd stall in Ang Mo Kio market

He is one of the oldest stall owners at Ang Mo Kio 628 Market and Food Centre.

August 21, 2022, 04:48 PM

7 S'poreans arrested in anti-drug operations in Boon Lay, Fernvale & Clementi

S$268,000 worth of drugs were also seized during the operations.

August 21, 2022, 04:48 PM

Search operations for man who allegedly fell into Pandan River called off, no signs of person

The search was called off after 4.5 hours.

August 21, 2022, 02:15 PM

3 people sent to hospital after tree falls near Ulu Pandan Community Club

Two of them were found trapped under the fallen tree.

August 21, 2022, 11:17 AM

S’porean CEO, 45, leads Geneco to become S’pore’s leading electricity retailer in less than 1½ year

Serving over 160,000 homes now.

August 21, 2022, 11:05 AM

Elephant in Thailand rips keeper in half after being overworked in hot weather: Thai media

The average daytime temperature in the Phang Nga province can go up to around 32°C.

August 20, 2022, 09:16 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.