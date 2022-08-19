Back

3 teen girls, all aged 15, arrested after girl assaulted in Sengkang car park

Arrested for wrongful confinement.

Belmont Lay | August 19, 2022, 01:19 AM

The police said on Aug. 18 they have arrested three teenage girls after another teenage girl was assaulted in a multi-storey car park in Sengkang.

Three teenagers, all aged 15, were arrested for wrongful confinement.

They are also under investigation for voluntarily causing hurt, the police said.

The police were alerted to an assault on a teenager in the multi-storey car park of Block 269 Compassvale Link at about 9:25pm on Tuesday.

The girl was injured but did not need to be taken to hospital immediately, the police said.

She sought medical attention afterwards.

"The persons involved are believed to be known to one another," the police added.

Investigations are ongoing.

Videos of the assault were put up on social media.

Three girls, all dressed in black t-shirts, were seen hitting a girl in a white top.

The girl in white was kicked and punched, and had her hair grabbed.

She was also thrown onto the ground.

Two men in red tops also appeared in the videos.

One of them could be seen trying to block the blows by the girls dressed in black.

All media via

