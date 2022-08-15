Luxury goods scam fugitive couple reportedly betrayed by Thai accomplice

The fugitive couple, who allegedly scammed millions of dollars from luxury goods buyers, were arrested in Johor Bahru, Malaysia on Aug. 11 after they were reportedly betrayed by their Thai accomplice.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the couple, China-born Singaporean Pi Jiapeng, 26, and his Thai wife, Pansuk Siriwipa, 27, apparently got into an argument with their accomplice based in Thailand, who then played them out and left them stranded and on the run in Johor Bahru.

The couple had initially planned to travel to Thailand after they had allegedly illegally entered Malaysia without their passports.

They are believed to not have made it into Thailand after all.

The Chinese media reported that the couple were betrayed by their accomplice, who gave the Thai police information regarding their whereabouts.

This information allowed the police to track them down to the hotel in Johor Bahru.

The Thai police contacted the Singapore Police Force (SPF), which in turn contacted the Malaysian police for assistance.

Shin Min's report also claimed the couple were at a budget hotel in Malaysia as they had apparently exhausted their funds, but did not say how they came across this information.

The couple allegedly took more than S$32 million from luxury goods buyers, but did not deliver on orders.

Complaint lodged in Thailand prior to arrest

Prior to the couple's arrest, The Bangkok Post reported previously on Aug. 9 that a Singaporean man flew to Thailand to submit a complaint with his Thai wife via a lawyer to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) there.

The man, identified as Guoquan, showed up with his wife after identifying themselves as victims of the scam allegedly carried out by Pi and Pansuk.

They requested for the Thai police to accept their case for legal action since late June.

The 34-year-old Singaporean man who filed the complaint told Shin Min he flew to Thailand to file the report.

He also said he gave the Thai authorities information regarding the fugitive couple in hopes they can be tracked down.

Following the couple's arrest, he expressed his gratitude towards the CIB in Thailand, as well as the Thai police for their help.

