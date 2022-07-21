Back

S'porean man, 26, who allegedly took S$32 million from others, an ex-shoe salesman

He met his Thai wife, 27, on a dating app.

Fiona Tan | July 21, 2022, 02:01 AM

More details have emerged about the Singapore couple who disappeared after they failed to fulfil orders worth millions of dollars and deliver the luxury goods to hundreds of customers.

Police released couple's names

The man's name is Kevin Pi Jiapeng, according to several individuals who reached out to Mothership and claimed to be the couple's victims.

Kevin Pi Jiapeng. Image from Mothership reader.

This was confirmed by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) when they issued an appeal to the public for information on Jul. 20.

Alongside Pi's name, SPF also released the man's 27-year-old Thai wife's name, Pansuk Siriwipa.

Image from Singapore Police Force website.

Pi was a shoe salesman, met wife on dating app

According to Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), Pi came from a humble background and was working as a shoe salesman.

He went from rags to riches after he met Siriwipa on a dating app.

Siriwipa was reportedly relatively more well-to-do than Pi and even bought him his first sports car, a McLaren.

Pi and his McLaren. Image from Mothership reader.

According to SMDN, a McLaren which supposedly belongs to Pi was listed for sale.

The McLaren reportedly has a value of S$270,000.

Couple believed to have made off with more than S$32 million

Additionally, SMDN reported that the couple is likely to have swindled more than the widely reported figure of S$32 million dollars.

According to those familiar with the matter, the couple is believed to have made off with around S$50 million worth of criminal proceeds consisting of cash and branded products.

An individual claiming to be Pi's former business partner said Pi had taken a watch, but promised to pay the other party back.

Pi allegedly did not make good on his promise and did not make any payment even after three months.

The individual lost contact with Pi shortly after, and as a result, suffered substantial financial losses.

Additionally, the individual is aware that Pi has a Rolex watch supplier, and claimed that he has most likely made off with the Rolex watches he was meant to sell.

Two sports cars spotted in couple's landed property

According to SMDN, the couple was living in a rented landed property at Holland Road.

Several individuals, who were allegedly cheated by the couple, have visited the property.

In a photo that they submitted to SMDN, a blue and red sports car could be seen parked on the property's driveway.

One of the sports car was the blue McLaren that Siriwipa reportedly bought for Pi.

Image from Shin Min Daily News/Facebook.

Couple fled country on Jul. 4, believed to be in Thailand

An Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Jul. 20 that the couple has fled Singapore.

They left Singapore by hiding in a lorry's container compartment on Jul. 4.

Both Pi and Siriwipa are without their passports.

Pi's passport was impounded by the police after he was released on bail, while Siriwipa had turned her passport in to the police.

The couple reportedly entered Malaysia via Tuas Checkpoint and are apparently in Thailand.

Police working with foreign law enforcement

The Singapore police is working closely with foreign law enforcement counterparts to trace the couple and the criminal proceeds.

Warrants for their arrest and Interpol red notices have also been issued against the couple.

The authorities have requested for anyone with information to call them at the police hotline (1800-255-0000 or +65 6255-0000 for overseas callers) or to submit information online at the iWitness website.

The police said all information received will be kept strictly confidential.

Top image from Mothership reader

