Wanted S'pore couple hid in lorry container & fled to Thailand after swindling S$32 million from over 200 people

The married Singapore couple who collected at least S$32 million from over 200 people, but failed to fulfil their luxury goods orders has fled to Thailand.

Couple had no passports

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told CNA a 26-year-old Singaporean man was arrested on Jun. 27 for his suspected involvement in the cheating offences.

He was released on bail on Jun. 28, after his passport was impounded as the investigation was pending completion. His wife, 27, also assisted the police with investigations.

She surrendered her passport on Jun. 30.

SPF said the couple became uncontactable shortly after.

The Singaporean man is named Pi Jiapeng, and his Thai wife is named Pansuk Siriwipa.

Fled from Singapore on Jul. 4

The Straits Times (ST) reported that a spokesperson from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the couple left Singapore on Jul. 4.

They did so while hiding in a lorry's container compartment on Jul. 4.

According to Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News, the couple's aliases are Kevin and Ann.

They reportedly left Singapore and entered Malaysia from Tuas Checkpoint and are apparently in Thailand currently.

The spokesperson said ICA is working closely with the relevant authorities on this case.

40-year-old Malaysian man allegedly helped couple leave

A 40-year-old Malaysian man, Mohamed Alias, supposedly assisted by allegedly hiding the couple in the lorry's container compartment to help them leave illegally.

The man was arrested by the police on Jul. 12 and he was charged on Jul. 15 with abetting another person to depart Singapore illegally.

According to court documents reported by ST, Mohamed allegedly aided a female Thai national who did not present her Thai passport to an immigration officer at the authorised departing location.

Mohamed's case was adjourned to Jul. 22.

Wanted by police and Interpol

The police told ST that at least 180 reports have been lodged against Kevin and Ann since June 2022.

Warrants of arrest and Interpol red notices have been issued against the couple.

According to Interpol, red notices are issued for fugitives wanted either for prosecution or to serve a sentence.

It is a request for law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person, pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action.

The police said they are working closely with foreign law enforcement counterparts to trace the couple and the criminal proceeds.

Business registration suspended

The couple supposedly specialises in procuring luxury goods for other people.

These individuals placed their orders through social media platform Instagram or online marketplace Carousell and made advance payments to the couple, who also own a brick-and-mortar shop at Tanjong Pagar.

However, the couple did not deliver the goods and became uncontactable shortly after.

A Telegram group consisting of some 200 members who have allegedly paid money to the couple, claimed that they have yet to received their orders for branded merchandise.

Separately, the Ministry of Law has suspended the registration of Tradenation, the couple's business, as a regulated precious stones and precious metals dealer due to ongoing police investigations.

The business' registration can be terminated if the company is found guilty of an offence.

Those found guilty of cheating may face up to 10 years' jail.

Top image via Mothership reader