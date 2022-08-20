Back

Golden Village gives smarmy replies to users roasting Jeff Ng for his upcoming ticketed showcase

Mandy How | August 20, 2022, 12:10 AM

After a tumultuous couple of months, it seems like 32-year-old musician Jeff Ng is ready to make a comeback.

Previously, before his scandal broke, the busker announced that he would be holding a "real concert" in September 2022.

While there was some uncertainty as to whether that would even come to pass, a Facebook post by Golden Village (GV) on Aug. 18 confirmed that the event will proceed as planned.

"GV supports the local busking community and is happy to bring you a 2nd edition of busking performance by having homegrown singer-songwriter 黄長俊 Jeff Ng at GV for a music showcase!" the post read.

Ng's performance is part of the cinema operator's new initiative, titled "Lights, Camera, Busking Live!".

In partnership with Buskers’ Association, the initiative aims to promote local talents and establish a busking culture in Singapore.

Audiences can catch Ng on Sep. 9 at GV VivoCity—for a small fee, of course.

Members of the public will have to fork out S$20 to attend, while GV members pay slightly less at S$18.

After the music showcase, Ng will also stay back for an autograph session.

Elephant in the room

But not all online users were supportive of Ng's endeavour.

A number of them proceeded to leave deriding comments on the singer's past actions.

And on their part, GV chose to employ smarm in their responses to the snarky comments.

Audience members are even encouraged to sing with Ng: "Join us at Jeff Ng Music Showcase to enjoy his music live and sing along with him!"

What happened to Jeff Ng?

Long story short, an ex-girlfriend had claimed that Ng exhibited abusive and controlling behaviour during their relationship.

This led to a whole host of other (negative) anecdotes about him as a performer, where he would apparently shush restaurant diners for talking during his set, among other things.

