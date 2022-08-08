Back

S'pore busker Jeff Ng hints at Sep. 2022 concert, tickets to go on sale soon

He talked about having a "real concert" in August before his scandal broke.

Lee Wei Lin | August 08, 2022, 11:38 AM

Events

Citi Shopping and Dining Deals

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Looks like busker Jeff Ng is going ahead with his concert plans after all.

The 32-year-old declared in June that he would be holding a "real concert" this August, but got hit by a scandal about a week after the announcement.

Not-so-subtle hint

Ng was a guest on Mediacorp Capital 958 on Aug. 5, where he hinted on live radio:

"Actually, I have a surprise for everyone in September. It's considered a personal event. So... (tickets) will go on sale in August. I think it's (easy to) figure out what (I'm referring to)."

During the stream, he also shared that will be performing at the Gardens By The Bay on Aug. 9, and Tampines West Community Club (CC) on Aug. 13.

The busker will also be performing at National Day "private events".

Mothership reached out to Ng to confirm if a concert is in the works, and will update this article if he responds.

Related links

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photo from Jeff Ng's Instagram

Badminton: S'porean Yeo Jia Min wins singles bronze, first Commonwealth Games medal in event since 2002

Congratulations.

August 08, 2022, 11:12 AM

Video shows performers professionally handle auntie who stormed Bedok getai to ask for Hokkien songs

The way the performers kept the show going is commendable.

August 08, 2022, 04:24 AM

Actor Glenn Yong & Quan Yifong's daughter Eleanor Lee go to court in harassment case

It's been going on for months.

August 07, 2022, 09:58 PM

20-year-old cat with one eye needs urgent blood transfusion to survive post surgery

The cat had undergone surgery to remove a tumour on its nose.

August 07, 2022, 07:03 PM

Man in M'sia confesses to eating puppy he adopted & even asked rescuer for more

He said the puppy meat tasted nice after stewing it.

August 07, 2022, 06:57 PM

Owner of illegal Thai nightclub where fire killed 15 people is arrested

The nightclub, Mountain B, was registered as a restaurant.

August 07, 2022, 06:28 PM

3 women tussle outside Chinatown temple over Hungry Ghost Festival fruit offerings

One woman wanted to take some mangoes and grapes.

August 07, 2022, 05:48 PM

Water leakage from NEX ceiling causes pieces to fall off, mall cordons off atrium & escalators

Some stores fear the lower footfall will affect business.

August 07, 2022, 03:12 PM

Man brandishes M'sian passport while trying to cut lanes during traffic jam at Tuas Checkpoint

Not quite sure what he was trying to say.

August 07, 2022, 02:41 PM

Comment: Dialogue in diverse S’pore not about seeking consensus, but learning to embrace disagreement

Mohamed Imran Mohamed Taib writes about the importance of having the courage to embrace uncertainty and engage with opposing views in public discourse, as Singapore moves towards a more deliberative public sphere.

August 07, 2022, 01:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.