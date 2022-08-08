S'pore busker Jeff Ng hints at Sep. 2022 concert, tickets to go on sale soon

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Looks like busker Jeff Ng is going ahead with his concert plans after all.
The 32-year-old declared in June that he would be holding a "real concert" this August, but got hit by a scandal about a week after the announcement.
Not-so-subtle hint
Ng was a guest on Mediacorp Capital 958 on Aug. 5, where he hinted on live radio:
"Actually, I have a surprise for everyone in September. It's considered a personal event. So... (tickets) will go on sale in August. I think it's (easy to) figure out what (I'm referring to)."
During the stream, he also shared that will be performing at the Gardens By The Bay on Aug. 9, and Tampines West Community Club (CC) on Aug. 13.
The busker will also be performing at National Day "private events".
Mothership reached out to Ng to confirm if a concert is in the works, and will update this article if he responds.
Top photo from Jeff Ng's Instagram
