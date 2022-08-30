Back

Jack Neo & Mark Lee join forces for CNY 2023 movie which has something to do with durians

Neo apparently started working on the film in "March or April" 2022.

Lee Wei Lin | August 30, 2022, 10:35 PM

What's Chinese New Year without a Jack Neo movie?

The director has confirmed that a CNY 2023 film is in the works, with the working title "Mao Shan Wang".

Mark Lee & Henry Thia part of cast

Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) spoke to Mark Lee, who confirmed that he, along with their "Comedy Nite" buddy Henry Thia -- also known as Hui Ge -- are part of the "Mao Shan Wang" cast.

Lee also told the Chinese daily that he thinks Neo is torn about whether he should act in his own movie, and that the latter started preparing for "Mao Shan Wang" in "March or April" this year.

Neo told Shin Min that he received "four to five hundred" audition clips and will cast "at least five" from the pool.

Separately, Glenn Yong, who first worked with Neo on the "Ah Girls Go Army" movies has confirmed on his Instagram Stories that will also be joining the cast.

The rest of the cast list is expected to be confirmed soon.

Lee also releasing a CNY 2023 movie of his own

Lee will be acting in at least two CNY movies in the coming year.

His company King Kong Media Production has invested in a Singapore-Malaysia production "What! The Heist".

The cast includes Lee, Thia, along with Patricia Mok and Jaspers Lai.

When asked if he is worried about the two films being in direct competition, Lee reasoned that ticket sales is out of his control.

He added that he analysed the script and his role and only said yes to Neo's casting offer after confirming that there are no overlaps between the two movies.

Top photos from Jack Neo & Mark Lee's respective Instagram accounts

