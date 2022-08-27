Mark Lee 'disses' Jack Neo's 'Ah Girls Go Army' on Mediacorp DJ competition 'The Star Voice'

Friends or frenemies?

Mark Lee has no problem "dissing" (Mediacorp's word for it) Jack Neo's "Ah Girls Go Army" in front of an audience. On national TV.

The host/actor was on the grand finals of Mediacorp's radio DJ hunt "The Star Voice" when he made a saucy remark about the quality of Neo's movie.

Bantering with a contestant

Finalist Jeff Tan, 29, was tasked with interviewing Lee in one of the segments.

Giving the veteran a situational question, Tan asked, "If Neo were to make a movie today, and you found it terrible after watching it—"

"Are you - are you talking about 'Ah Girls Go Army'?" Lee cut in to laughter from the viewers.

"Don't laugh, don't laugh like that," he continued.

After the minor shock, Tan recovered quickly and probed if Lee would convey his feedback to the director.

The sharp-tongued actor replied,

"I definitely will. Because I'm not someone who knows how to bootlick. I only know how to do it to people who can help my career along. For instance, Ye Mei Xian (a judge on the show and Mediacorp’s lead for Chinese and Malay audio), and those who are higher up than her. [...] But when it comes to Neo's movies, we must say it as it is. Have you realised that his movies have not been improving for the past couple of years? It's because I haven't been giving feedback."

Emerged winner

Whether Lee was joking or not, it seems that the judges were sufficiently impressed with Tan's skills as an interviewer, as he emerged as the champion against two other finalists.

The 29-year-old walked away with about S$80,000 worth of prizes, including a Toyota Camry 2.5 Hybrid (excluding COE) and a one-year contract with Mediacorp.

On the other hand, first runner-up Joey Tay won a Europe tour package for two after the six-week competition.

Top image via Mediacorp's TikTok page