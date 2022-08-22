'Love wins': S'pore celebrities & personalities react to 377A repeal

The 2022 National Day Rally (NDR) has become a huge talking point.

One of the biggest reasons is Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's announcement that the government will repeal Section 377A of the Penal Code and decriminalise sex between men.

Celebrities and personalities in Singapore have taken to social media to react to the news.

Nathan Hartono

Among the first few to post about the repeal of 377A, Hartono admitted that the realist in him once thought that chances of this happening in his lifetime was "wishful thinking", and that he was "overwhelmed by the news".

Hossan Leong

Hossan Leong gave a timely reminder that we should practice "kindness and temperance in our speech" amidst the "heated exchanges, different opinions and views" on the issue.

Hirzi Zulkiflie

One of the most emotional responses was from Hirzi Zulkiflie, who recalled the rough patch he had in 2015 when his "adult friends told (him) that their parents said, they couldn't be seen as friends with (him) anymore".

In 2015, he and longtime friend Munah Bagharib made headlines by becoming the first Muslim Pink Dot Ambassadors.

Xavier Ong

Xavier Ong, who came out last year, shared a pensive Instagram Story of his own, as he assured those reading that things will "only get better from here".

Boo Junfeng

Filmmaker Boo Junfeng shared footage of how some who gathered to watch the NDR reacted to the repeal.

Reposting of headlines

Most personalities chose to repost the headline on their Instagram Stories, with some, such as Nat Ho calling it a "step in the right direction".

In her post, Kelly Latimer pointed out that while the repeal has "been a long time coming, there is more to be done".

Sylvia Chan

Sylvia Chan of Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) picked out her favourite scene from the book "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo", where the protagonist realised what love is.

Rosalyn Lee

Rosalyn Lee, also known as Rozz, had some choice words for those who have nasty things to say about the repeal.

Jade Rasif

Jade Rasif reminded us that the repeal might not have happened if activists, lawyers and allies did not challenge the constitutionality of 377A, and gave them a virtual pat on the back.

Jaspers Lai

Jaspers Lai, who wrote the 2020 drama "Number 1" -- which, by the way, earned Mark Lee a Golden Horse Best Actor nomination -- talked about how writing the script was his way of "fight(ing) for what is right".

Tan Khenghua

Tan Khenghua said there's cause for celebration, and reason for those who have fought for the repeal to give themselves a pat on the back, but also that we should go "back to the fields for more and better".

Joanna Dong

Joanna Dong recounted how she turned back to look at her husband after the announcement to find his eyes brimming with tears, just like hers.

"Change doesn't come easily," she mused. "(The reason) behind (my) tears is complicated -- while thankful, I understand that change will bring unease to many. Among these will be our friends or family. I hope we can continue to understand each other while communicating, and that whatever can't be expressed with words will be resolved with a hug. We are Singaporeans, we are family."

