Mark Lee's drag queen role nets him Best Actor nomination for Golden Horse Awards

Congrats!

Mandy How | October 01, 2020, 12:12 AM

Singapore actor and comedian Mark Lee is in the running for Best Actor for the 57th Golden Horse Awards.

The annual ceremony will be held in Taipei, Taiwan, on Nov. 21, 2020.

Lee has been nominated for his role as a drag queen in mm2 Entertainment's production "Number 1" (男儿王).

Image via mm2 Entertainment

He will be up against four other actors from the region, namely:

  • Liu Kuan-ting in "My Missing Valentine"

  • Austin Lin in "i WEiRDO"

  • Mo Tzu-yi in "Dear Tenant"

  • Lam Ka-tung in "Hand Rolled Cigarette"

A 2018 report by Lianhe Zaobao revealed that Lee's character in "Number 1" is a general manager who has been retrenched by a multinational company.

To support his family, he ends up working at a nightclub, where he is forced to perform in drag.

Besides wearing dresses, make-up, and a wig, Lee also had to rehearse in heels for the movie's many extravagant dance scenes.

In response to the good news, Lee posted an Instagram Story on the evening of Sep. 30.

"Thank you everyone!!!

I have yet to get over the news!

I am already very happy to be nominated!

Thank you to the panel at Golden Horse for the affirmation!

#BestActorAward"

Top image via mm2 Entertainment, Mark Lee's Instagram page

Top image via mm2 Entertainment, Mark Lee's Instagram page

