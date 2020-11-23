Back

Ang Lee warmly drops by 'Number 1' crew's post-ceremony dinner to thank them for attending Golden Horse Awards

Star-struck moment.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 23, 2020, 12:04 AM

Events

Gong Cha & Häagen-Dazs Bubble Tea Float

17 November 2020 - 23 November 2020

It's perhaps moments like this that make the restrictive travelling to Taiwan worth it for the cast and crew of local movie "Number 1".

The "Number 1" crew had a star-struck moment when critically acclaimed director Ang Lee popped by their post-ceremony dinner to thank everyone for attending the film festival.

Ang Lee, who is recognised as one of the top contemporary film makers in the world, is also the chairman of the Golden Horse Awards.

via buger_gs/Instagram.

Mark Lee offers to act in Ang Lee's movie for free

In a five-minute video clip, Mark Lee thanked Ang Lee for coming to meet the Singapore crew after the ceremony despite it being late at night.

You can also hear gasps and squeals from people in the room when Ang Lee appeared.

The title of this video clip highlighted how Mark, being a seasoned host and comedian, was able to lighten the atmosphere in just a second.

That night, Mark took the chance to ask for an opportunity to work with Ang Lee, saying that he is willing to act in Ang Lee's movie for free "as long as he does not have to be naked".

On top of that, he also offered to host future Golden Horse Awards for free.

Not forgetting about the rest of the crew, Mark also urged the "Number 1" crew to come forward and greet Ang Lee.

"It was an eye-opener," Mark described his experience at Golden Horse Awards.

He said that the team from Singapore was able to meet more people in the film industry and has learnt a lot from observing how the event is being organised and conducted.

Ang Lee humbly thanked "Number 1" crew for attending Golden Horse Awards

In the video, Ang Lee was seen asking the "Number 1" crew if Golden Horse Awards 2020 experience was pleasant for them.

He then expressed his appreciation towards the crew for attending despite the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

All attendees from overseas had to undergo 14-day quarantine prior to attending the film festival on Nov. 21.

Ang Lee also told the crew that he had watched "Number 1" and enjoyed it.

At the end of the video clip, Mark reminded Ang Lee again to remember his "requests".

Ang Lee quipped back, saying that Mark has to remember it has to be free of charge.

Watch the full clip here:

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via screenshots of Mint TV video

Top concerns of S'pore millennials include being unable to keep up with peers & affording a house: OCBC survey

Money is top of mind but millennials spend it anyways.

November 23, 2020, 11:36 AM

McDonald's Japan launching new Godiva dessert drink on Nov. 25 for limited time

Yum.

November 23, 2020, 11:31 AM

7 dead from drinking hand sanitiser after alcohol ran out at Russia party

Drinking hand sanitiser can cause methanol poisoning.

November 23, 2020, 11:18 AM

What does the Geylang Lorong 3 leasehold expiry tell us about our 99-year HDB leases?

MS Explains: Will owners of 99-year lease HDB flats be subjected to the same "no compensation, no extension" transfer of the Geylang terrace houses? We look at past government messaging and upgrading programmes for answers.

November 23, 2020, 10:28 AM

Delivery personnel turns camera on parking enforcement officer & catches him smoking & littering in Woodlands

The warden wore a top to obscure his uniform while smoking.

November 23, 2020, 04:24 AM

Construction of S'pore-Johor RTS link begins in M'sia, can serve 10,000 travellers per hour when ready in 2026

The expected completion of the project is Dec. 31, 2026.

November 23, 2020, 12:46 AM

'Sorry to disappoint S'porean audiences who have been supporting me': Mark Lee on Golden Horse Awards loss

He hopes that more Singaporean and Malaysian films can take the international stage.

November 23, 2020, 12:05 AM

Covid-19: 3 more discharged from hospitals, no new places visited by infectious cases in S'pore

In all, 58,067 have fully recovered.

November 22, 2020, 10:55 PM

S'pore BMW driver occupies BlueSG lots, forcing woman to cancel her booking & park elsewhere

Frustrating.

November 22, 2020, 10:00 PM

Dawson HDB features sleek architecture, loft units & rooftop sky gardens

Very green.

November 22, 2020, 09:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.