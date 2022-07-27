Back

Sora Ma managed to keep her husband's identity a secret even after their wedding dinner

Very cooperative guests.

Lee Wei Lin | July 27, 2022, 11:23 AM

Singapore-based Malaysian actress Sora Ma has gotten married to her long-time beau.

The pair started dating in March 2013 and got engaged in 2018.

The wedding

Ma wrote in a July 25 Instagram post that they have been preparing for their big day for two months, and that she is overwhelmed by the outpouring of blessings from their loved ones.

Besides the actress' family members, those who witnessed her big day are loved ones who flew in from Dubai and Denmark, as well as close friends, including a buddy who has been with her since they were eight.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the wedding took place at the Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel on July 24, and had a total of 14 tables of guests.

She told the Chinese daily that the act of her mother and older brother putting on her bridal veil was especially meaningful to her as her mum raised her single-handedly, and her brother played the dual role of her older sibling and father figure.

Celeb pals such as Chen Xiuhuan, Zheng Ge PingHong Hui Fang, Tay Kewei and Alfred Sim were also in attendance.

Will be having another wedding in Malaysia

Ma is intending to hold another wedding in Penang, Malaysia, for her loved ones who couldn't make it to the Singapore one.

She shared that they have set a date "at the end of the year", but declined to reveal details.

Their honeymoon will also have to wait till her wedding back home is over.

Husband's identity still a mystery

Amidst the deluge of congratulatory posts on social media, Ma's husband's identity has managed to remain a mystery.

Photo from @xxlindaclxx on Instagram

In case you're wondering, this guest used the phrase lengzai -- which means handsome man in Cantonese -- to cover Ma's husband.

She has previously stated that she will not be sharing photos of her partner, but has told 8 Days that he is a Singaporean businessman in his 40s.

Top photos from Sora Ma's Instagram & Cheryl Fong's Instagram

