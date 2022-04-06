'Hotel Del Luna' actor Yeo Jin-goo to appear in Korea-S'pore film 'Ajoomma' starring Hong Hui Fang

Singaporean veteran actress Hong Hui Fang, 61, is starring in an upcoming feature film, "Ajoomma".

Shot mostly in Seoul, South Korea, Korean actors, including Yeo Jin-goo of "Hotel Del Luna" fame, and Singaporean actor Shane Pow will make appearances in the film.

Dramedy about a K-drama fan

"Ajoomma" is produced by Singaporean award-winning film writer-director and producer Anthony Chen with his film company, Giraffe Pictures.

The dramedy is the debut feature film of Singaporean filmmaker He Shuming who co-wrote it with Kris Ong.

Inspired by He's mother, the film tells the story of a Korean drama-obsessed widow from Singapore who tries to seek a new purpose in life but finds herself lost in Korea.

Leading lady Hong has appeared in many local television shows, including "The Price of Peace", "Housewives' Holiday", and "Recipe of Life".

The film was shot mostly in Korea at the start of the year and has just finished its final leg of filming in Singapore.

This might explain why Hong was in Korea earlier this year.

Appearances by Korean actors

You can't exclude the oppas in a film about Korean dramas and South Korea.

Yeo who co-starred in fantasy drama "Hotel Del Luna" with songstress IU will be "guest starring as himself in a key role".

Kang Hyung-suk who played the police officer in rom-com drama "Hometown Cha Cha Cha", and veteran actor Jung Dong-hwan, will also be making appearances.

"Ajoomma" is the first feature film co-production between Singapore and South Korea with Korean producer Joon-han Lee co-producing it.

The film is supported by Singapore Film Commission and National Arts Council in Singapore, and KOFIC and Seoul Film Commission in Korea.

Previously, "Ajoomma" won Most Promising Project at the Singapore International Film Festival’s Southeast Asian Film Lab, the SEAFIC Award at the SEAFIC Lab, and the Best Co-production Award at the IFFAM Macao Project Market.

It also received a production grant from Thailand’s Purin Pictures.

The film is currently in post-production and is slated to be completed by the fall.

Wait! This is a new job ad. If you’re good at bossing people around leading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, This is a new job ad. If you’re good atleading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, check this out

Top images by @honghuifang and @yeojin9oo on Instagram.