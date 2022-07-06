S'porean actor Elvin Ng, 41, staying in New York hostel for 'full student experience'

Lifelong learning is all the buzz these days, as celebs such as Suhaimi Yusof and Dennis Chew have shown.

The latest person to embrace this pursuit for knowledge is actor Elvin Ng, who is in New York to attend a four-week film course for acting at the New York Film Academy.

Getting out of his comfort zone

As part of the complete student experience, the 41-year-old decided to stay in a hostel.

After his arrival in The Big Apple, he wrote in a Jul. 1 Instagram post:

"You asked for a New York student life, you get a New York student life! NO bedsheet, NO pillow, NO nothing! And NO supermarket to buy them at this time (NY time 10:30pm when I checked in)!"

Elvin added that he "really and definitely know what it means to be out of your comfort zone" after checking in to the "really basic" space.

In a follow-up video, he revealed that he managed to find a supermarket that was open, but they didn't have the items, such as a bedsheet and pillow, that he wanted to purchase. Instead, he bought some groceries to make things "more bearable".

Taking in the sights and sounds of New York

Thankfully, things have been looking up for Elvin as he's been out and about doing fun stuff such as watching a Broadway musical and catching a fireworks show.

In his latest update, Elvin let on that school has since started and that his first day was "full of positivity, energy and fun".

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

More celebs who have embraced lifelong learning

Top photo from Elvin Ng's Instagram