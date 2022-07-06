Back

S'porean actor Elvin Ng, 41, staying in New York hostel for 'full student experience'

He's there to attend a month-long film course for acting at the New York Film Academy.

Lee Wei Lin | July 06, 2022, 03:37 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Lifelong learning is all the buzz these days, as celebs such as Suhaimi Yusof and Dennis Chew have shown.

The latest person to embrace this pursuit for knowledge is actor Elvin Ng, who is in New York to attend a four-week film course for acting at the New York Film Academy.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ELVIN NG 黄俊雄 (@elvinngchoonsiong)

Getting out of his comfort zone

As part of the complete student experience, the 41-year-old decided to stay in a hostel.

After his arrival in The Big Apple, he wrote in a Jul. 1 Instagram post:

"You asked for a New York student life, you get a New York student life! NO bedsheet, NO pillow, NO nothing! And NO supermarket to buy them at this time (NY time 10:30pm when I checked in)!"

Elvin added that he "really and definitely know what it means to be out of your comfort zone" after checking in to the "really basic" space.

In a follow-up video, he revealed that he managed to find a supermarket that was open, but they didn't have the items, such as a bedsheet and pillow, that he wanted to purchase. Instead, he bought some groceries to make things "more bearable".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ELVIN NG 黄俊雄 (@elvinngchoonsiong)

Taking in the sights and sounds of New York

Thankfully, things have been looking up for Elvin as he's been out and about doing fun stuff such as watching a Broadway musical and catching a fireworks show.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ELVIN NG 黄俊雄 (@elvinngchoonsiong)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ELVIN NG 黄俊雄 (@elvinngchoonsiong)

In his latest update, Elvin let on that school has since started and that his first day was "full of positivity, energy and fun".

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

More celebs who have embraced lifelong learning

Top photo from Elvin Ng's Instagram

S'porean man, 37, formerly accused of killing Felicia Teo, has hearing postponed

The hearing will be postponed to a pre-trial conference on Aug. 5.

July 06, 2022, 03:35 PM

Naked man in Ang Mo Kio apprehended for being 'public nuisance'

He was seen approaching some passers-by.

July 06, 2022, 02:18 PM

Bugis pastry shop goes ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-nanas, makes minion-shaped ang ku kuehs

The faces though.

July 06, 2022, 02:08 PM

Man, 24, charged in M'sia with allegedly suffocating girlfriend, 16, to death with pillow

Autopsy results revealed the girl died of asphyxiation.

July 06, 2022, 11:45 AM

2 UK cabinet ministers, 4 ministerial aides & 1 Party vice chair quit within 6 hours as scandal hits Boris Johnson's govt

Who's next?

July 06, 2022, 11:25 AM

No train service along Thomson-East Coast Line due to signal fault

SMRT advised commuters to take alternative routes along North-South Line (NSL) or Circle Line (CCL).

July 06, 2022, 11:13 AM

Magic Kitchen in Ang Mo Kio, an old school eatery, serves tasty laksa chee cheong fun

Perfect weekend brunch spot for the whole family.

July 06, 2022, 10:38 AM

M'sian, 32, due to be hanged in S'pore on Jul. 7 morning, granted an appeal

Another Singaporean Norasharee Bin Gous, 48, is also scheduled to hang on Jul. 7, 2022.

July 06, 2022, 10:18 AM

M'sia chicken farmers worried they might lose S'pore market for good if export ban not lifted

The deal for Indonesia to supply chicken to Singapore came just 30 days after Malaysia's ban.

July 06, 2022, 02:46 AM

Bukit Timah Railway Station reopens with heritage gallery & new cafe

New spot for your weekend jalan jalan.

July 06, 2022, 12:47 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.