Suhaimi Yusof gets first-class honours degree at 52

This graduation season, your Instagram feed is probably full of graduates throwing their graduate cap or posing for their convocations.

One of these graduates includes local celebrity and comedian, Suhaimi Yusof.

Graduate at 52

In 2021, the 52-year-old veteran comedian graduated from MDIS with a Bachelor of Arts with First Class Honours in Broadcast Media Production.

Because of the pandemic, he only had his convocation in 2022.

Pursuing a degree was something Suhaimi had always wanted to do, however, he mentioned that he chose his career over his studies.

"I thought maybe I'd work first and then I'll continue studying later on. I found out it's not easy, it's something that requires a lot of strong willpower and discipline," he said.

In a report by Berita Harian, he also shared that in the past 30 years, he has dropped out of courses a total of three times because he had been busy with work.

Motivated by daughter

It was his 25-year-old daughter that motivated him to further his studies.

"Wouldn't it be fun if I were to graduate within the same year? And so we did," he said.

His daughter, Nurjannah binte Suhaimi, graduated from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Design Art.

Suhaimi said in his Berita Harian interview: "When my daughter enrolled into NTU, I reminisced my aspirations to get a degree. In 30 years, I've dropped out of courses because I've been preoccupied with work. My daughter's enrolment sparked the motivation in me to further my studies... We study together. Because of the pandemic, I've had more time and this dream has become a reality. It's nice seeing both father and daughter get their degrees together."

Top image screenshot from Suhaimi Yusof's video.