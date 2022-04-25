Back

Dennis Chew, 49, goes back to being full-time student at Ngee Ann Polytechnic

Lifelong learning.

Mandy How | April 25, 2022, 04:41 PM

Dennis Chew is host, radio deejay, actor, and now, full-time student.

Despite already being a well-established name in the media industry, the 49-year-old is going back to school to study in the media field.

Chew starts school today (Apr. 25) at Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP), having enrolled in the Chinese Media and Communication diploma programme.

The deejay revealed his move on stage while receiving the All Time Favourite Artiste award at Star Awards on Apr. 24, and spoke more about it to the media at backstage interviews.

His reason for embarking on the course is to understand himself, his job, and today's youths better, Chew said.

He also realised that many of his industry peers had graduated from NP, which contributed to his decision to attend the school.

However, Chew was mistaken as a new lecturer during orientation last week, leaving fellow students in disbelief when he told them he would be learning alongside them.

While the celeb expects less involvement in Mediacorp projects due to his studies, he added on stage that he would never leave radio quartet "Yu Jian Huang Chong" as they are "inseparable".

The group, consisting of Chew, Mark Lee, Marcus Chin, and Chen Biyu, snagged Best Radio Programme at Star Awards 2022.

Top image via Dennis Chew's Instagram page, Mediacorp

