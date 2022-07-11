Carrie Wong’s ex-boyfriend spotted kissing Taiwanese actress, Chinese media say they’ve been dating for 3 years

Taiwanese actress Lorene Jen -- the younger sister of Taiwanese girl group S.H.E's Selina Jen -- is apparently in a relationship with Taiwanese model Boris Lin.

Taiwanese media ET Today, along with local media 8world and Lianhe Zaobao reported that the pair has been in a relationship for "three years", although without further details.

Do you consider this going IG official?

According to 8world, Lorene (previously known as Kirsten Jen) and Lin were rumoured to be together in 2020 after he was spotted spending the night at her home.

This time around, the pair was spotted kissing -- not once, but twice -- at his birthday party, on Instagram stories posted on Jul. 10, 2022.

Here's a photo of them:

No comment from Carrie Wong

Mothership's attempt to seek comment on the situation from Wong's manager was turned down.

Previously in 2020, when the rumours of Lorene and Lin's romance emerged, 8world reached out to Singaporean actress Carrie Wong for comment, but their request also was turned down by her manager.

If you're wondering what Wong has to do with this, she and Lin went IG-official on Feb. 14, 2019.

Three months later, explicit texts between Wong and another Mediacorp actor, Ian Fang, were leaked.

Both parties apologised, but Lin called Fang out for pretending "to be innocent (and) pitiful" with his statement.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from @carriewst & @zzoeshen on Instagram