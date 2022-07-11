Back

Carrie Wong’s ex-boyfriend spotted kissing Taiwanese actress, Chinese media say they’ve been dating for 3 years

Is this confirmation that Carrie and Boris broke up long ago?

Lee Wei Lin | July 11, 2022, 11:22 PM

Taiwanese actress Lorene Jen -- the younger sister of Taiwanese girl group S.H.E's Selina Jen -- is apparently in a relationship with Taiwanese model Boris Lin.

Taiwanese media ET Today, along with local media 8world and Lianhe Zaobao reported that the pair has been in a relationship for "three years", although without further details.

Do you consider this going IG official?

According to 8world, Lorene (previously known as Kirsten Jen) and Lin were rumoured to be together in 2020 after he was spotted spending the night at her home.

This time around, the pair was spotted kissing -- not once, but twice -- at his birthday party, on Instagram stories posted on Jul. 10, 2022.

Video from @zzoeshen on Instagram

Video from @zzoeshen on Instagram

Here's a photo of them:

Photo via @zzoeshen on Instagram

No comment from Carrie Wong

Mothership's attempt to seek comment on the situation from Wong's manager was turned down.

Previously in 2020, when the rumours of Lorene and Lin's romance emerged, 8world reached out to Singaporean actress Carrie Wong for comment, but their request also was turned down by her manager.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carrie Wong 黄思恬 (@carriewst)

If you're wondering what Wong has to do with this, she and Lin went IG-official on Feb. 14, 2019.

Three months later, explicit texts between Wong and another Mediacorp actor, Ian Fang, were leaked.

Both parties apologised, but Lin called Fang out for pretending "to be innocent (and) pitiful" with his statement.

Top photos from @carriewst & @zzoeshen on Instagram

