Carrie Wong’s boyfriend Boris Lin hits back at actor Ian Fang, questions intent of his apology

Mediacorp actor Ian Fang addressed the recent scandal involving him and actress Carrie Wong on his Instagram for the first time late on May 19, 2019.

Advertisement

Summary of Fang’s apology post

Fang’s Instagram post came after a new wave of conversations leaked, in which the Mediacorp’s artist management arm, The Celebrity Agency (TCA), said the agency and artistes would not comment further.

In the Instagram post, Fang apologised to those who were hurt from this incident, mentioning both Lawrence Wong and Fang’s mother.

Fang also expressed appreciation for the support and help given during this period.

At the end of the post, Fang mentioned that he has engaged a lawyer to handle any false allegations made against him.

Advertisement

Boris Lin hits back

In the afternoon of May 19, Wong’s boyfriend Boris Lin wrote a long post along with a black image on his Instagram.

Lin expressed his reluctance to come forward to address this matter initially, but felt obliged to do so eventually.

He also doubted the sincerity of Fang’s apology as he said that Fang was pretending “to be innocent, pitiful” in that statement.

Lin also insinuated that Fang was trying to gain publicity through the post.

With that, the Taiwanese model also mentioned that he has exited from the entertainment industry and he will be responsible for what he said about Fang.

You can read the full translation of the post below.

Advertisement

Here’s the translation:

Members of the public are not fools, what everyone wants is the truth. The incident has happened for a few days but no one is willing to step up and explain. Hence, everyone cannot understand the incident fully and has started to criticise endlessly with no restraint. This incident has developed to the extent that I feel obliged to come out and clarify as well as to bear public discussion, criticism and mocking just to shed some truths. However, I did not wish to go into the details in my public statement out of respect towards you. The whole incident has led to Mediacorp releasing a public statement which indicated that both of you will not comment any further. You had been hiding for days and had never been willing to come forward to apologise and clarify but suddenly chose to express your apologies at this point in time. Are you really sincere about apologising or you want to create more news? I really do not understand why the one who committed the most wrongdoings still can pretend to be innocent, pitiful at this point in time. You clearly know how this incident started, even when the other party put it to an end, you still refused to give up and continued to send ambiguous messages with love songs as well as calling in the middle of the night to harass. Even the fact that you and your partner are together, which is already an open secret in the industry, you are not willing to admit or publicly apologise to her. I will respect you guys and hence I will not mention anything related to her. After all, she is innocent. You clearly know that you disregard your relationship to get between another couple and hurt others but still refuse to apologise and can even say you are targeted by malicious comments. The events had happened months before this year’s After Party of Star Awards but an acquaintance did not know what happened between us and introduced us to meet. The acquaintance also clearly indicated my identity, at that time I smiled and shook your hand and quietly listened to the conversation by a side. From the beginning to now, I have been giving you respect. If I came out to clarify at this point in time is to embarrass and make things difficult for you, I would have asked you for clarification at the party, wouldn’t that be the best way to do so? Or just that opportunity to ‘warn you’, after all, all the artistes and reporters were present back then. Who knows after we have met in person, you still refused and get between us because of the need to show up at events together for publicity. You even used sarcasm and frivolous tone to provoke her? I’ll like to ask what’s your true intent? Whether or not you have damaged the relationship that you refused to admit, I’m not sure. However, your actions, whether have hurt me, I believe is an indisputable fact already. Yet you still choose a narrative that avoids the major issue and even release an apology at this point in time to insinuate that you are the victim of this incident? Not only you have a mother and your mother is not the only one that loves you or feels sad and reluctant so why did you pull your mum into your apology? I’m willing to be responsible for every single word and sentence that I say, and whatever I have said is absolutely truthful. I have stopped my activities in this industry for years, I will also never do anything related to showbiz in my life again so there is no meaning for me to create news. What I simply want is to let members of the public know the truth, what about you? Are you not going to further related work in the future? Or you still want to take this chance to create news?