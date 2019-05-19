Carrie Wong’s boyfriend Boris Lin hits back at actor Ian Fang, questions intent of his apology
Mediacorp actor Ian Fang addressed the recent scandal involving him and actress Carrie Wong on his Instagram for the first time late on May 19, 2019.
Summary of Fang’s apology post
Fang’s Instagram post came after a new wave of conversations leaked, in which the Mediacorp’s artist management arm, The Celebrity Agency (TCA), said the agency and artistes would not comment further.
In the Instagram post, Fang apologised to those who were hurt from this incident, mentioning both Lawrence Wong and Fang’s mother.
Fang also expressed appreciation for the support and help given during this period.
At the end of the post, Fang mentioned that he has engaged a lawyer to handle any false allegations made against him.
Boris Lin hits back
In the afternoon of May 19, Wong’s boyfriend Boris Lin wrote a long post along with a black image on his Instagram.
Lin expressed his reluctance to come forward to address this matter initially, but felt obliged to do so eventually.
He also doubted the sincerity of Fang’s apology as he said that Fang was pretending “to be innocent, pitiful” in that statement.
Lin also insinuated that Fang was trying to gain publicity through the post.
With that, the Taiwanese model also mentioned that he has exited from the entertainment industry and he will be responsible for what he said about Fang.
You can read the full translation of the post below.
大眾不是笨蛋，大家要的只是一個事實。 事情經過這麼多天，沒有人願意出面說明，大家固然不能理解事情的始末，並開始無止盡、無上限的謾罵。 以至於我覺得有義務出來澄清，並承受大眾的輿論、謾罵及嘲笑，為的只是希望給大眾一些真相，但整篇聲明中也不願意細說到任何事情，都是基於對你的尊重。 整件事情發生至今，甚至新傳媒公司已發表公開聲明說到：你們都不會在對此事做任何回應。 而你神隱多日，始終不願意出來道歉及出面說清楚，卻突然這個時間點發表這樣的道歉，到底是真心想要道歉還是炒新聞？ 實在不理解為什麼做最多錯事的人，到現在這種時候，還可以裝無辜、裝可憐，你自己清楚到底事情究竟是如何開始的，甚至當別人已經停止，你還不放棄的打擾 發送曖昧訊息的情歌、甚至半夜打電話騷擾。 即使你和另一半在一起的事實，是這個圈子裡公開的秘密，但你不願意承認或是公開向她道歉。 我也願意尊重你們，因此在聲明中也不願提起與她任何相關的訊息，畢竟她也是無辜的。 可是你明知你自己不顧自己的情感去介入另一段感情，傷害到其他人，卻始終不願意道歉，還可以說自己是惡意遭到「針對」？ 在今年紅星大獎的After Party上，事情都已發生數個月，但友人因不曉得我們之間的狀況，而介紹我們彼此認識，友人也很清楚的向你表明我的身分是誰，當時我也和你微笑握手致意，並安靜的在一旁聽你們寒暄。 至始至終我都希望給予你尊重 如果我這時候出面澄清為的是希望給你難堪，當時我在會場上當著所有人的面找你把事實講清楚不是最好的方法嗎？ 或是大家說的「警告你」，畢竟那時所有的藝人朋友、記者媒體都已在場。 孰不知我們親自打過照面後，在你們因宣傳之需要，得一同出席活動時，你依然不放棄的打擾我們？ 還用諷刺及輕挑的口語去刺激她？ 試問你究竟居心為何？ 你有無傷害到你自身那段不願意承認的感情，我不清楚。但你的舉動，有無傷害到我，我相信是不爭的事實。 你卻想一再避重就輕的去說，甚至在這個時刻才要發表道歉，去影射自己是事件的「受害者？ 不是只有你有媽媽，也不是只有你的媽媽愛你，或是你的媽媽會為你感到傷心、不捨 在道歉中把自身的母親扯進來，為的是什麼？ 我願意為我所說一字一句負責，所言也絕對屬實。 我數年前就早已不在這個產業工作，這一輩子我也絕對不會再做任何與演藝事業相關的產業，炒新聞對我一點意義都沒有。 要的不過就是社會大眾能知道事情的真相 你呢？你日後也不再進行任何相關產業的工作嗎？還是你要繼續藉機炒新聞？
Here’s the translation:
Members of the public are not fools, what everyone wants is the truth.
The incident has happened for a few days but no one is willing to step up and explain. Hence, everyone cannot understand the incident fully and has started to criticise endlessly with no restraint.
This incident has developed to the extent that I feel obliged to come out and clarify as well as to bear public discussion, criticism and mocking just to shed some truths. However, I did not wish to go into the details in my public statement out of respect towards you. The whole incident has led to Mediacorp releasing a public statement which indicated that both of you will not comment any further.
You had been hiding for days and had never been willing to come forward to apologise and clarify but suddenly chose to express your apologies at this point in time. Are you really sincere about apologising or you want to create more news?
I really do not understand why the one who committed the most wrongdoings still can pretend to be innocent, pitiful at this point in time. You clearly know how this incident started, even when the other party put it to an end, you still refused to give up and continued to send ambiguous messages with love songs as well as calling in the middle of the night to harass.
Even the fact that you and your partner are together, which is already an open secret in the industry, you are not willing to admit or publicly apologise to her. I will respect you guys and hence I will not mention anything related to her. After all, she is innocent.
You clearly know that you disregard your relationship to get between another couple and hurt others but still refuse to apologise and can even say you are targeted by malicious comments. The events had happened months before this year’s After Party of Star Awards but an acquaintance did not know what happened between us and introduced us to meet. The acquaintance also clearly indicated my identity, at that time I smiled and shook your hand and quietly listened to the conversation by a side.
From the beginning to now, I have been giving you respect.
If I came out to clarify at this point in time is to embarrass and make things difficult for you, I would have asked you for clarification at the party, wouldn’t that be the best way to do so? Or just that opportunity to ‘warn you’, after all, all the artistes and reporters were present back then.
Who knows after we have met in person, you still refused and get between us because of the need to show up at events together for publicity. You even used sarcasm and frivolous tone to provoke her? I’ll like to ask what’s your true intent?
Whether or not you have damaged the relationship that you refused to admit, I’m not sure. However, your actions, whether have hurt me, I believe is an indisputable fact already.
Yet you still choose a narrative that avoids the major issue and even release an apology at this point in time to insinuate that you are the victim of this incident?
Not only you have a mother and your mother is not the only one that loves you or feels sad and reluctant so why did you pull your mum into your apology?
I’m willing to be responsible for every single word and sentence that I say, and whatever I have said is absolutely truthful.
I have stopped my activities in this industry for years, I will also never do anything related to showbiz in my life again so there is no meaning for me to create news. What I simply want is to let members of the public know the truth, what about you? Are you not going to further related work in the future? Or you still want to take this chance to create news?
