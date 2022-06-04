Back

SIA mahjong set cheaper: Price cut from S$388 in 2021 to S$271.60 in 2022

Deflation.

Belmont Lay | June 04, 2022, 06:38 PM

Singapore Airlines previously launched two mahjong sets in December 2020 and December 2021.

The 2020 blue set was sold for S$338, while the 2021 green set was sold for S$388.

Both sets sold out like hot cakes on the SIA Krisshop the moment they were launched.

2021 set cheaper now

And it appears the stock for the 2021 green set has been replenished and undergone deflation.

The 2021 set is now sold for S$271.60 or can be bought using 33,950 miles.

No reason was given as to why the price went down, but it appears the mahjong set was restocked.

Flipped for profit on online marketplace

This is good news for those who wanted to get their hands on the set but could not do so and did not want to turn to Carousell to feed the scalpers.

One listing from a year ago that flipped the set for profit saw it listed for S$438 and still got sold.

But if you do get one set, do check for printing errors.

