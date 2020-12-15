Limited-edition SIA mahjong set with batik motif & flight-related elements selling for S$338

Singapore Airlines (SIA) recently launched a limited edition mahjong set on KrisShop.

The mahjong set is priced at S$338 or 42,250 KrisFlyer miles and is available in limited quantities.

For the uninitiated, mahjong is a game that is usually played by four players with a set of 148 tiles based on Chinese characters and symbols.

SIA Mahjong Set

This particular mahjong set draws inspiration from Singapore Airlines and features its signature batik motif.

The batik motif is inspired by local flowers, which can be found on the tiles for flowers and seasons.

The mahjong set might also remind you of certain elements of an aircraft.

For instance, the aircraft window is used to represent the whiteboard tile, while the design of Circles are inspired by aircraft engines.

Take a closer look at the tiles in the Bamboo suit and you might notice that they are aeroplane seat maps.

On the other hand, the first bamboo tile is the Singapore Airlines logo.

How to order

You can purchase the mahjong set here. Do note that delivery will be from Jan. 14, 2021 onwards.

Should there be an overwhelming response, a longer delivery lead time may be expected.

Top photos via KrisShop