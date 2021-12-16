SIA's limited edition batik mahjong set returns in green, priced at S$388+

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Those who failed to get their hands on the SIA Mahjong Set can try again this year.
The batik-print tiles have made their return to Batik Label by KrisShop, this time in emerald green, for S$388 (excluding GST).
The final sum stacks up to S$415.16.
Each set comprises:
- 160 mahjong tiles
- 104 chips (eight gold, eight green, 16 purple, 32 red, 40 blue)
- Wind direction dice and holder
- Three dice
Flight-related icons
Besides the airline's signature motif on the mahjong's tiles and chips, this year's edition also incorporates a fresh set of flight-related icons, such as runway lights, aircraft, luggage, and international time zones.
For instance, the bamboo suit is inspired by runway lights, while a luggage is used to represent the white board tile.
The circles suit is designed after different time zones.
The sets are now available for purchase to KrisFlyer members, who can also use miles to redeem it, or earn more miles with their purchase.
Members of the public will only be able to buy it from Jan. 16, 2022.
Top image via KrisShop
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.