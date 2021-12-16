Back

SIA's limited edition batik mahjong set returns in green, priced at S$388+

Click clack.

Mandy How | December 16, 2021, 05:09 PM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Those who failed to get their hands on the SIA Mahjong Set can try again this year.

The batik-print tiles have made their return to Batik Label by KrisShop, this time in emerald green, for S$388 (excluding GST).

Photo via KrisShop

The final sum stacks up to S$415.16.

Each set comprises:

  • 160 mahjong tiles

  • 104 chips (eight gold, eight green, 16 purple, 32 red, 40 blue)

  • Wind direction dice and holder

  • Three dice

Photo via KrisShop

Flight-related icons

Besides the airline's signature motif on the mahjong's tiles and chips, this year's edition also incorporates a fresh set of flight-related icons, such as runway lights, aircraft, luggage, and international time zones.

Photo via KrisShop

For instance, the bamboo suit is inspired by runway lights, while a luggage is used to represent the white board tile.

Photo via KrisShop

The circles suit is designed after different time zones.

Photo via KrisShop

The sets are now available for purchase to KrisFlyer members, who can also use miles to redeem it, or earn more miles with their purchase.

Members of the public will only be able to buy it from Jan. 16, 2022.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via KrisShop

Sedated lion seen in photos online suspected to be 1 of the escaped lions at Changi Airport

The lion slept that night.

December 16, 2021, 05:04 PM

Python chills by itself on Boat Quay railing, possibly enjoying night breeze

It was enjoying the nightlife.

December 16, 2021, 04:55 PM

US SecState Antony Blinken cuts short SEA trip after Covid-19 case detected in press delegation while in KL

Blinken returned to Washington D.C. "out of an abundance of caution".

December 16, 2021, 04:48 PM

Hong Kong study says 2 doses of Sinovac or Pfizer vaccines 'inadequate' against Omicron variant

Sinovac claimed that their booster shot would enhance protection against the Omicron variant.

December 16, 2021, 04:31 PM

M'sia lawmaker pulls out raw chicken during state assembly to highlight cost of poultry

He wanted to cry 'fowl' over cost of poultry.

December 16, 2021, 04:16 PM

Festive afternoon tea set at Gardens by the Bay cafe includes free entry into Flower Dome

Entry into the Flower Dome typically costs $12 for an adult.

December 16, 2021, 03:45 PM

S'porean woman 'traumatised' after spitting out small centipede from Cup Walker bubble tea drink

Oh no.

December 16, 2021, 03:23 PM

Italy bans tourists from S'pore until Jan. 31, 2022

Arrivederci, Roma.

December 16, 2021, 02:46 PM

Foodpanda ebike rider using phone smashes into car along AMK Ave 3 & flees after pretending he wanted to settle matter

Whose friend?

December 16, 2021, 02:42 PM

Travellers to S'pore to isolate in hotel rooms after positive result or close contact with Covid-19 case from Dec. 20: STB

Those who are severely ill, at higher health risk, or whose accommodations are unsuitable, will still be transferred to care facilities.

December 16, 2021, 01:50 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.