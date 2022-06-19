Raybe Oh’s mum prayed for her life to be taken in exchange for her daughter’s after horrific crash

Raybe Oh Siew Huey, the woman who tried to save her boyfriend in the Tanjong Pagar crash which happened last February, has revealed the reason why she wants to stand back on her own feet.

The 26-year-old, who shared a recovery update earlier this month, revealed that her mother went to pray at the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple at Waterloo Street after Oh was hospitalised.

Oh suffered burns to 80 per cent of her body and spent four months in the hospital bedridden.

Asked for paramedics not to inform her family about the accident

In a Jun. 18 Instagram post, Oh admitted that she has never been particularly close to her family.

She wrote:

"I love them but I wouldn't tell them everything. I'd only share good news but not the bad. My mum used to compare me to other children, so I used to think that I've done nothing worth mentioning and have never made my parents proud of me. I used to think that not asking for money from them and bringing them for good meals once in a while was being filial. On Feb. 13, my wilfulness and irresponsibility broke their hearts."

She recounted asking ambulance paramedics not to inform her family about what had happened as she thought that she had only suffered minor injuries.

Oh blacked out soon after and felt "indescribable pain" when she finally woke up days later. The first person she saw was her mother, who was waving to her with one hand while wiping her tears with another.

Prayed for divine intervention

Oh's mother recently asked her if wishes made at the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple are likely to come true.

Oh told her mum yes, as she recalled that her wish to the Goddess of Mercy to allow her to study in Singapore came true.

The older woman replied, as recollected by Oh:

"When you got into the accident, I made a wish to the Goddess of Mercy to take the rest of the days I have left to live in exchange for my daughter's life. I also asked her to give me three years to look after my daughter until she recovers, and that I would be willing to die after that."

Hopes to recover for the sake of her family

Calling herself an unfilial daughter, Oh said that she now wishes to recover as soon as possible and start anew. She also hopes to be a responsible daughter and older sister so that her family members no longer have to worry about her and be able to live happily.

She ended her post beseeching the Goddess of Mercy to overlook her mother's request, "Please give me a chance to be filial to my mother. I want to bring her to all the places she wants to visit. I want her to see that I can live a good life and look after myself although I'm no longer the person I used to be."

