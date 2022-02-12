Back

Waterloo Street temple to allow devotees to 'borrow angpows' for blessings from Feb. 16, 2022

Devotees have not been able to do so for the past two years.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 12, 2022, 03:13 PM

Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple at Waterloo Street will be resuming the tradition that allows devotees to "borrow" angpows from the Goddess of Mercy (Guan Yin) this year.

This tradition was halted over the past two years due to Covid-19.

According to the Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, the temple will allow devotees to borrow angpows from Feb. 16.

The event will stop when the angpows run out.

During this period, the temple will continue to admit people based on the odd and even numbers of one's NRIC number as part of the safe distancing measures and limiting crowds.

The temple does not accept offerings such as fruits and flowers.

"Borrowing angpow" from Guan Yin

While the Chinese New Year typically lasts for 15 days, there is an event on the 26th day of the first lunar month where devotees believe Guan Yin will open its treasury to help those in need.

By borrowing an angpow from Guan Yin, the person believes that he or she will be blessed for the rest of the year.

The angpow typically contains a coin.

What some devotees will do after "borrowing" the angpow is to keep the angpow in their wallet for good luck.

Those who borrow an angpow will have to "return" the angpow at the end of the year.

Here's what the angpow looks like:

Photo by Mothership.

Top image via Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple Info Portal/FB and via Mothership

