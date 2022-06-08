Raybe Oh provides recovery update, starts beauty business after Tanjong Pagar accident

Raybe Oh Siew Huey, the 26-year-old woman who tried to save her boyfriend in the Tanjong Pagar car accident in February 2021, appeared in a CNA interview on June 7, 2022.

This is Oh's first on-camera appearance since the incident.

Over 40 surgeries

Sharing the past year of her life, Oh revealed that she has undergone over 40 surgeries after suffering burns to 80 per cent of her body,

She spent four months in the hospital bedridden, having little mobility due to her severe injuries and being "wrapped up like a mummy".

Oh said her recovery process has been "quite tough" as she would be in a lot of pain after each surgery. Laser treatments and physiotherapy were also painful for her.

Nonetheless, she said she was grateful that her family, close friends, and boyfriend's family have been very supportive throughout this journey.

The coroner’s hearing into the deaths of the five men who were in the car at the time of the accident will take place on June 9.

How life has changed

Oh said she used to be "very active" before the accident.

However, she has since lost a great deal of muscle mass, and can no longer exercise like she did before.

Before the accident, she would find activities to do with friends outside of work. But now, to protect her skin from the sun and heat, she stays in as much as possible.

"My life is very boring now," she chuckled.

The getai singer also hopes to return to singing, although her lung capacity has deteriorated and her throat injured by the intubation from general anaesthesia.

She is motivated to pursue this passion once more by regaining her strength and training her vocals.

Now a business owner

Meanwhile, Oh has been collaborating on a beauty line business with a friend.

"Being a successful business owner has always been my dream," Oh said.

She felt that she had been too complacent with her life before the accident, and decided that it was time for her to step out of her comfort zone.

"I want to show people that a strong personality can achieve anything I want, as long as I am determined, and focused, and disciplined. I think I'm blessed with a very cheerful character. So, I'm always a half-glass-full person. So instead of looking back at what I have lost, I will be looking at what I can achieve in [the] future."

In an Instagram story posted on June 7, she said that the business brings hope to her life.

Although beauty is "a luxury [she] can't enjoy now," Oh wishes that her story will help others, and "inspire people to be strong and [not to] lose hope in life."

Related stories

Top images by CNA and @raybeohhhh/Instagram.