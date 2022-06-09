Back

2021 Tanjong Pagar crash: Driver sped at 148 km/h, alcohol level above legal limit

The five men were still alive before the car burst into flames.

Irwan Shah | June 09, 2022, 07:06 PM

Events

Takashimaya: Sale Let's Do This!

26 May 2022 - 22 June 2022

Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

A coroner's inquiry into the fatal Tanjong Pagar car crash in Feb. 2021 was held today (Jun. 9).

Alcohol level above legal limit

It was revealed that the driver, Jonathan Long Junwei, 29, had a blood alcohol level which was higher than the legal limit of 80mg per 100ml.

His passengers also had alcohol levels that exceeded the legal limit.

They were Teo Qi Xiang, 26, Eugene Yap Zheng Min, 29, Gary Wong Hong Chieh, 29, and Elvin Tan Yong Hao, 28.

Four rounds of joyride at Tanjong Pagar

Four different individuals -- Yap, Long, and two other friends, Park Se Jin and Phoo Yi Lin -- took turns driving the car, according to Traffic Police investigator Firdaus Suleiman.

During Long's turn, he and the four passengers were travelling at 148 km/h before the car crashed into a shophouse at Tanjong Pagar.

Firdaus added that the speed limit along the road was 50km/h.

According to the autopsy report, all five men were still alive after the crash.

However, the car's left door was blocked by the shophouse's shutter, while the driver's seat door could not open due to the intense heat.

All five men died afterwards due to severe burns and other injuries.

Events leading up to fatal crash

The five men were drinking with their friends at a house in Ang Mo Kio to celebrate the first day of Chinese New Year.

They decided to go to Tanjong Pagar afterwards for supper. However, all the restaurants were closed during that time.

They decided to have supper at a Korean restaurant along Tanjong Pagar Road and continued to drink till around 4am.

While outside the restaurant, Long wanted to show his new car to his friends.

They were excited to see it because it was newly purchased, leading to the four rounds of joyride.

SCDF's findings

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) senior fire investigator testified that the collision caused the car's exhaust system to be severely deformed.

The collision also caused petrol to spill and come into contact with the hot exhaust system.

This, coupled with other combustible plastics in the car, could have ignited the petrol, causing a fire that spread rapidly.

Related Stories

Top photo by Sulaiman Daud and Song Seng Wun Facebook post.

 

David Beckham in S'pore on June 17 for closed-door event in Orchard

Again.

June 09, 2022, 08:05 PM

US & China defence chiefs likely to meet on sidelines at Shangri-La Dialogue in S'pore

The summit returns after 2 years, allowing its participants to meet face to face for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic started.

June 09, 2022, 06:55 PM

Ka-Soh closing flagship Outram outlet of 20 years due to manpower woes & rising operational costs

The Outram outlet has been winning the Michelin Bib Gourmand award consistently since 2016.

June 09, 2022, 06:28 PM

Fire at Tanjong Pagar car crash sparked by ruptured fuel tank & deformed exhaust system

A senior fire investigator's report said that it is unlikely the fire started from the engine.

June 09, 2022, 06:03 PM

3 executive HDB resale flats in Woodlands & Pasir Ris sold for over S$1 million for first time

Prices for HDB resale flats also continued to rise for the 23rd consecutive month.

June 09, 2022, 05:11 PM

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to speak at Shangri-La Dialogue in S'pore on June 11 via video

Zelensky will address some 500 delegates expected to attend in person.

June 09, 2022, 04:38 PM

Thailand Cabinet approves bill legalising same-sex partnerships

The bill now goes to Thailand's parliament for approval.

June 09, 2022, 03:48 PM

'No student should go hungry': Professional chef sells affordable canteen food at Deyi Secondary School

"The most enjoyable part of running a stall is when I see the same faces coming back to purchase my food."

June 09, 2022, 03:42 PM

Pet husky in China turns on rice cooker for owner who was on the way home

The goodest, smartest boy.

June 09, 2022, 03:28 PM

60 y/o TikTok sensation @raymondl88 on dancing to 'manyao' & being moved by S'porean fans

Dancing his way through Singapore.

June 09, 2022, 02:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.