5 men who died in Tanjong Pagar crash were aged 26-29, believed to have been speeding: Police

Preliminary investigations by the police into the Tanjong Pagar shophouse crash on Feb. 13 revealed that the car was being driven by a 29-year-old man.

He had four male passengers on board.

The five of them were aged between 26-29.

In a statement to Mothership, the police said that the group apparently sped along said location before colliding into a shophouse and catching fire.

A 26-year-old woman, who is believed to know the driver, had attempted to assist him and his passengers after the accident.

She suffered severe burns to her body and was conscious when conveyed to Singapore General Hospital. The driver and his passengers were pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic.

A video of a white BMW speeding along Tanjong Pagar Road has been circulating on social media.

Sounds of skidding, followed by what sounds of a crash then takes place.

The video cuts off after that.

The video was also posted by Chinese media.

8 World compared the lady squatting down at the side of the road with an earlier photo circulating of a group of people around a white BMW.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Image from Lao Peh Road and 8 World News