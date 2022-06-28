Back

Punggol pasar malam up & running with Teochew oyster puffs, Thai skewers & milk tea, sweet potato balls

After a two-month delay.

Mandy How | June 28, 2022, 03:39 PM

Events

The pasar malam (night market) at Punggol has finally come to fruition more than two months after its initial announcement.

Originally slated for April 2022, the bazaar faced a couple of delays before officially starting on June 25, 2022.

It will be around until July 10, according to an announcement on the organiser's Facebook page.

Photo by Mandy How

A spokesperson for TLK Events previously told Mothership that they were pending approval from the authorities for the night market.

Games and food

The bazaar is divided into two sections: one for games and one for food.

The former consists mostly of claw machines, along with smaller-sized arcade machines that are more suitable for children.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

The food street would be the main draw for most visitors, and a few of the more popular stores already had short queues when we visited during lunchtime.

Besides traditional pasar malam grub like ramly burgers, herbal tea eggs and oyster mee sua, you can also find sweet potato balls, Teochew oyster puffs, and vadais, as well as burgers and dessert/savoury dough fritters.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

If you have ~international~ tastebuds, keep a lookout for the Thai skewers, Japanese pizza and takoyaki vendor, and a Taiwanese stall with chicken cutlet and sweet potato fries.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

However, not all stalls were open when we visited.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

As you may have observed, there are no stalls selling knick-knacks, clothes, toys, and furniture this time around, making it a small bazaar than we're used to.

There are currently no seating areas as well, so you'll have to do takeaways or stand around and eat.

For those unfamiliar with the area, exit Punggol MRT Station via Exit A (Waterway Point side). The bazaar should be on your right after tapping out.

Top image by Mandy How

