Punggol Pasar Malam postponed till further notice due to unforeseen circumstances

It seems that those looking forward to the return of the pasar malam (night market) at Punggol might need to wait a little longer.

Postponed till further notice

According to a Facebook post by the organiser – TLK Events and Lighting – on Apr. 14, the Punggol pasar malam will be postponed till further notice.

The organiser added that this is due to "unforeseen circumstances" and apologised for the postponement.

The event was originally supposed to be held from Apr. 17 to May 2, 2022.

Those craving pasar malam snacks can still check out several upcoming events that have been moved forward, said the organiser.

Interested vendors can also join in the Tampines 826 event from Apr. 23-May 8, 2022, by dropping the organiser a private message.

Other pasar malams in Singapore

If you still want to jalan jalan, you can also check out the Ang Mo Kio pasar malam in Singapore, which will be open till Apr. 24.

Alternatively, you can visit the two Ramadan bazaars starting in Woodlands on Apr. 15 and 16, as well as the ongoing Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar.

