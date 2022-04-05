Pasar malam returning to Punggol interchange from Apr. 17 - May 2, 2022

An important facet of Singapore's nightlife will be returning to Punggol MRT and bus interchange from Apr. 17 to May 2, 2022: the pasar malam (night market).

When TLK Events and Lighting announced the good news to their Facebook page on Apr. 4, it was met with close to 800 shares.

The organiser added that visitors can look forward to the "usual pasar malam food", such as Ramly burgers and Thai milk tea.

In previous iterations of the night market, there were both retail and F&B stalls.

The latter had tenants selling fried sweet potato balls, Thai food, as well as classic snacks like muah chee and pan fried tapioca cakes, among others.

There were also dedicated dining areas, like the one shown here:

However, as the pasar malam still has stalls available for rent, it's likely that the line-up of vendors are not finalised yet.

Top image via TLK Events and Lighting/Facebook