Iris Koh, founder of 'Healing the Divide', asks court for permission to visit M'sia for alternative cancer treatment

Iris Koh, founder of anti-vaccine group "Healing the Divide", is seeking permission to travel to Malaysia for "alternative treatment" after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

Today reported that Koh made the request to leave Singapore at a district court on June 17.

She is currently on S$20,000 bail for an ongoing court case, where she faces two charges:

Prior to her court appearance, she appealed to her Facebook followers to "keep an eye on the fake media", adding that she has "nothing to fear" and that she intends "to stay (in Singapore) and fight for freedom, for truth and equality for all Singaporeans regardless of vaccination status".

Diagnosed with cancer

The Straits Times (ST) reported that Koh was diagnosed with cancer and also Grave's disease, an immune system disorder affecting the thyroid gland.

Koh's new defence counsel, Wee Pan Lee stated that Koh was advised by the Singapore General Hospital to surgically remove her thyroid glands to treat the cancer.

However, Koh wants to seek the opinion of foreign doctors to "find a way to save" them.

Appointments made at three Malaysian institutions

Koh claims to have made appointments at the following institutions in Malaysia:

Mahkota Medical Centre (Malacca)

Aenon Health Care (Negeri Sembilan)

Spectrum Of Life Integrated Wellness Centre (Kuala Lumpur)

She has asked to travel by car from June 19 to July 22.

Wee told the court that Koh will attend a programme at Mahkota until June 29, where a doctor would recommend a course of therapy treatment at Aenon.

ST also reported that a doctor in Malaysia is prepared to see her, prompting her to make the appointment as quickly as she could.

Koh's bail extended, case will be heard again

However Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Jiang Ke-Yue argued that supporting documents from the defence "raise more questions than answers", and therefore "lends itself to the inference that there could be a potential flight risk".

He added that the documents do not show any link between Mahkota and Aenon, Today reported.

While Jiang said that the prosecution does not wish to stand in Koh's way of seeking alternative treatment, he questioned why the application was made at the last minute.

Wee said that the application was made "as soon as possible" after being recommended an alternative. He averred that Koh is "devastated" by the diagnosis and "seized the chance" upon recommendation of an alternative "but was unable to go".

More details of treatment needed: Judge

District Judge Ng Peng Hong said that Koh's condition "doesn't appear to be to be life-threatening at this point" based on the documents he was given, and agreed that more details of her treatment should be provided.

After the session, Koh wrote again on Facebook:

"I wonder what my doctors will say. Many said I need immediate attention. I have waited 3 months. How long more they want me to wait?"

The case will be heard again on Jun. 22.

