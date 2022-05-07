Over 100 people protest against Covid-19 vaccines with Healing the Divide founder Iris Koh

Over 100 people attended an anti-vaccine protest at Hong Lim Park on Saturday (May 7) afternoon.

The protest began at 3pm and lasted over two hours.

When Mothership visited the area at around 4:30pm on May 7, a total of 124 people were in attendance.

Nearly all of them were not wearing masks.

Iris Koh and Brad Bowyer in attendance

Among the attendees were Healing the Divide founder Iris Koh, and former member Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Brad Bowyer.

Both are known to be vocal about their anti-vaccine stance.

Koh and Bowyer also each gave a speech in front of the crowd.

In her speech, Koh said that there "are many pandemics planned" and that Covid was "just a rehearsal".

She said: "Today is Covid, tomorrow is which other pandemic?"

Meanwhile, Bowyer spoke about ponerology, a study of evil.

He said that over the years, especially when the Covid-19 pandemic began, corporations and political parties have moved from "corruption to evil".

Signs and placards against vaccines

Various signs and placards were also seen at the protest.

Some of the signs stated:

"Our bodies! We call the shots!"

"We can build our natural immunity"

There was also a poster by Healing The Divide with a list of over 1,000 adverse events that people have experienced as a result of the Covid-19 vaccines.

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top images by Fiona Tan.