Back

Over 100 people protest against Covid-19 vaccines with Healing the Divide founder Iris Koh

Nearly all of them were not wearing masks.

Syahindah Ishak | Fiona Tan | May 07, 2022, 09:24 PM

Events

Overseas University Education Fair

07 May 2022

11am - 5pm | Pan Pacific Hotel, Pacific 1 & 2

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Over 100 people attended an anti-vaccine protest at Hong Lim Park on Saturday (May 7) afternoon.

The protest began at 3pm and lasted over two hours.

When Mothership visited the area at around 4:30pm on May 7, a total of 124 people were in attendance.

Nearly all of them were not wearing masks.

Photo by Fiona Tan.

Photo by Fiona Tan.

Photo by Fiona Tan.

Iris Koh and Brad Bowyer in attendance

Among the attendees were Healing the Divide founder Iris Koh, and former member Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Brad Bowyer.

Both are known to be vocal about their anti-vaccine stance.

Photo by Fiona Tan.

Photo by Fiona Tan.

Photo by Fiona Tan.

Koh and Bowyer also each gave a speech in front of the crowd.

In her speech, Koh said that there "are many pandemics planned" and that Covid was "just a rehearsal".

She said: "Today is Covid, tomorrow is which other pandemic?"

Meanwhile, Bowyer spoke about ponerology, a study of evil.

He said that over the years, especially when the Covid-19 pandemic began, corporations and political parties have moved from "corruption to evil".

Signs and placards against vaccines

Various signs and placards were also seen at the protest.

Some of the signs stated:

  • "Our bodies! We call the shots!"

  • "We can build our natural immunity"

Photo by Fiona Tan.

Photo by Fiona Tan.

Photo by Fiona Tan.

Photo by Fiona Tan.

Gif by Fiona Tan.

There was also a poster by Healing The Divide with a list of over 1,000 adverse events that people have experienced as a result of the Covid-19 vaccines.

Photo by Fiona Tan.

Photo by Fiona Tan.

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top images by Fiona Tan.

PAP raises S$50,000 for 5 charities as part of Mother's Day celebration

The party's Women's Wing and the PAP Community Foundation were involved in the fundraising effort.

May 07, 2022, 09:10 PM

S'pore woman finds more than 10 tiny bugs in Shi Li Fang Mala Tang delivery

Unwanted extra ingredients.

May 07, 2022, 07:56 PM

At least 5 riders deliver food to Woodlands HDB unit, fail to collect cash as no one home

The orders were eventually cancelled.

May 07, 2022, 06:53 PM

Shadowy ghost figure supposedly caught on video in abandoned California hospital, Reddit forum users spooked

If it was edited, it was a good job.

May 07, 2022, 06:30 PM

S'pore woman says lone child kept asking her for piggyback ride, others experienced the same

She has lodged a police report online.

May 07, 2022, 05:44 PM

Ex-SQ girl, 29, joins husband's family business to sell pork at wet market, expands it to online retailer

She took the plunge during the pandemic.

May 07, 2022, 04:30 PM

Mothers should not see having children as 'a sacrifice': Josephine Teo

"If you call it a sacrifice, you will not feel good and your life will be miserable," said the minister.

May 07, 2022, 04:16 PM

You can now eat & drink inside stadiums for S'pore Premier League matches, no more capacity limits

Support local.

May 07, 2022, 02:35 PM

JB version of Daiso selling everything for RM2.20 (S$0.70), outlet 8km from S'pore

Everything is a steal.

May 07, 2022, 12:37 PM

S'pore Catholic Church says archbishop informed in Oct. 2020 about sex offences from 2005 to 2007

More details of the timeline of events.

May 07, 2022, 12:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.