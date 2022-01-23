'Healing the Divide' founder Iris Koh arrested for alleged plan to submit false vaccination status to MOH

The police have arrested the founder of the Healing the Divide (HTD) group, 46-year-old Iris Koh, as well as a doctor and his assistant, for conspiracy to cheat and their alleged involvement in submitting false vaccination status to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

In a press release issued on Sunday (Jan. 23), police said two Singaporean men, aged 33 and 44, and a Singaporean woman, 46, were arrested.

Eight additional people are under investigation for their suspected involvement in the conspiracy.

Medical practitioner & assistant also arrested

The police said they received a report from MOH on. Jan. 21.

The report informed them about MOH's investigations into a registered medical practitioner for an offence under the Infectious Diseases (Antigen Rapid Test Providers) Regulations 2021, and suspected submission of false information to the National Immunisation Registry to indicate that he had administered Covid-19 vaccines to individuals when in fact he had not.

The police investigated the report and arrested the two men and one woman on the same day.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two men, one of whom was the medical practitioner and the other, his assistant, had allegedly engaged in a conspiracy to cheat MOH.

This conspiracy involved submitting the aforesaid false information with the intention to induce MOH to issue the Certificate of Vaccination against Covid-19 in the TraceTogether application.

"Healing the Divide" founder

The police said Koh had allegedly referred clients, believed to be members of HTD, to the medical practitioner and had also suggested administering something in lieu of the vaccine to patients.

Koh is also currently under investigation for an alleged offence of abetment by instigation of persons to obstruct public servants in the discharge of their public functions under Section 186, read with Section 117 of the Penal Code.

She was allegedly involved in instigating others to call and overwhelm Covid-19 public hotlines.

The two men were each charged on Jan. 21 with an offence of abetment by conspiracy to cheat under Section 417 read with Section 109 of the Penal Code 1871.

Koh will be charged in court on Jan. 23 with an offence of criminal conspiracy to cheat under Section 417 read with Section 120B of the Penal Code 1871.

The two men have been remanded for further investigations.

The offences of abetment by conspiracy to cheat and criminal conspiracy to cheat are both punishable with imprisonment for a term of up to three years, or fine, or both.

Top images via Healing the Divide/Telegram and Healing the Divide's Facebook page.