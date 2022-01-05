MOH makes police report against 'Healing the Divide' group for exhorting parents to overwhelm staff at vaccination centres with questions

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made a police report against Singapore's "Healing the Divide" group for exhorting parents to visit paediatric vaccination centres to overwhelm on-site medical staff with questions.

It said today (Jan. 5) that such an act "greatly disrupts operations" at their vaccination centres and accused them of instigating harassment of medical staff.

Message sent on Dec. 27 through Telegram channel

MOH said that the group, founded by Iris Koh, had sent a message on the "Healing the Divide" Telegram channel on Dec. 27, 2021, urging parents to overwhelm medical staff at paediatric vaccination centres with questions.

A check on the "Healing the Divide" channel found this message sent on Dec. 27:

The message asked parents who are concerned about vaccinating their children to book vaccination slots and visit the centre to ask questions to doctors on-site.

The message also asked parents to submit the doctors' responses to the group.

MOH: Do not be misled by group

MOH urged the public to exercise social responsibility and "not be misled by the promptings of the group".

It said that the group has a history of sharing misleading information about Covid-19 and vaccines.

MOH reiterated that the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and other regulatory authorities around the world have approved the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine for use in children aged five to 11, after comprehensive clinical trials.

"This is no different from how other drugs have been approved for use," said MOH.

The paediatric vaccination centres, MOH said, were specifically set up islandwide to administer safe vaccinations for children.

MOH directed those who may have questions about the paediatric vaccination exercise to their FAQ page here.

