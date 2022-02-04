Back

'Healing the Divide' founder Iris Koh slapped with new charge for tearing police statement

She was also offered S$20,000 bail.

Fiona Tan | February 04, 2022, 12:38 PM

While in lockup, Iris Koh Shu Cii, the founder of the anti-vaccination group, Healing the Divide, tore up a police statement which required her signature.

For this, the 46-year-old Koh was served a new charge of obstructing the police today (Feb. 4), according to court documents seen by Mothership.

Koh offered bail

Koh, who has been on remand since Jan. 23, attended court virtually via video link, according to the Straits Times.

Her husband and some of her supporters were also present at her hearing, according to CNA.

She was offered bail of S$20,000 as Deputy Public Prosecutor Samuel Yap said she was no longer required to be in custody for investigations.

She was previously denied bail on Chinese New Year eve on Jan. 31, as her conduct while in remand was "wholly devoid of merit" and her uncooperative behaviour impeded investigations.

Besides tearing up a police statement, Koh allegedly shouted a vulgarity at an investigation officer and refused to be admitted into the Institute of Mental Health despite complaining about her anxiety, panic attacks and discomfort, all whilst in remand.

When released on bail, Koh must surrender herself to custody for investigations and attend court whenever necessary, not commit any offences, and not interfere or obstruct the course of justice.

Finally, she is also not allowed to contact any of the co-accused, including Jipson Quah, accomplices and witnesses, and any Healing the Divide members whom she had referred to Quah.

Koh in court

Previous investigations revealed that at least 20 patients were involved in Koh's alleged vaccination fraud conspiracy.

According to ST, Koh's lawyer Clarence Lun said Koh's final bail requirement was "overly broad" as there were over 6,000 members in the Healing the Divide group.

CNA noted that Lun went further and said Koh might not know who the accomplices were and requested for the names of potential witnesses.

Yap responded that he was unable to produce the names as investigations are still ongoing but said Koh would "know best" who were the people she had referred to Quah.

District Judge Ng Peng Hong said the prosecution would provide a list of witnesses that cannot be contacted, and added that Lun can also seek confirmation from the prosecution on who was a witness.

Top image by Melanie Lim and from Iris Koh/Facebook

