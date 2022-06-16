Adidas S'pore says public can't meet David Beckham at Orchard outlet, those without event pass stay away

David Beckham is coming to Singapore for a closed-door event on June 17, 2022 hosted by Adidas.

He is set to appear at the Adidas Singapore Brand Centre Orchard from 4.15pm to 5.30pm.

However, those who are inclined to try their luck by showing up at the venue to catch a glimpse of their footballing hero in the flesh, can forget about it.

No public meet-and-greet

A day before the event, Adidas took to social media on June 16 to deter members of the public from showing up at Orchard as there is no meet-and-greet, public-facing session planned.

The Adidas Singapore Brand Centre Orchard is located across the road from Paragon and Ngee Ann City.

The Instagram Story by @adidassg read:

This is a PSA. Thank you for your overwhelming support. For avoidance of doubt, there will not be opportunities for the public to meet David Beckham. Please avoid coming to the adidas Brand Centre Orchard unless you've won passes to the 'We Got This 2.0' talk show on 17 June! This is to help ensure your safety and those of event attendees.

The post also told audiences to stay tuned to the Adidas social media channels for event highlights.

Whether this public service announcement will establish the deterrence intended or have the exact opposite effect, will be known in a day.

Previous visits

Manchester United alumni have been frequently spotted casually doing things in Singapore.

Beckham, who has been to Singapore multiple times, was spotted at the hawker centre, food court, and clubs.

Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt were in Singapore in December 2021 dining at Tangs Market

Top photos via David Beckham Instagram & Adidas Instagram