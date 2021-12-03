Back

Manchester United legends Ryan Giggs & Nicky Butt casually dining at Tangs Market

Catch them like Pokemon.

Zhangxin Zheng | December 03, 2021, 04:15 PM

Events

For those who are not aware, Manchester United legends Ryan Giggs, 48, and Nicky Butt, 46, are here in Singapore.

If you are lucky enough, you may bump into the two of them, like this TikToker:

via Rachel Xie/Facebook

The TikToker took a short video of the duo, who appeared to be taking a coffee break at Tangs Market between 11am and 1pm on Dec. 3.

The video shows Giggs and Butt stirring their drinks.

At one point, Giggs turned to look straight at the camera which caught the TikToker by surprise.

In the comment section, at least one lucky fan managed to get a photo with the Man-U stars.

The duo also visited Cafe Football.

If you are wondering, the Champions League winners are here to launch digital football platform ZujuGP’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

ZujuGP is founded by Singapore businessman Peter Lim, and his son Kiat Lim.

