David Beckham in S'pore on June 17 for closed-door event in Orchard

Belmont Lay | June 09, 2022, 08:05 PM

David Beckham is coming to Singapore. Again.

The former England national and Man United/ Real Madrid star will be making an appearance at Adidas Singapore Brand Centre Orchard on June 17 from 4.15pm to 5.30pm.

The event, We Got This Talk Show 2.0, will feature motivational stories and tips on overcoming challenges.

Other attendees expected include DJ Jade Rasif, and Singapore footballer Ikhsan Fandi.

The event is not open to the public though.

Adidas is giving away a pair of tickets each to 20 people.

To participate, share your favourite motivational catchphrase or quote, follow Adidas' Instagram account, and tag a friend.

The contest ends on June 12, 12:59pm.

Winners will notified via direct message with redemption details from June 13.

Terms and conditions here.

Top photo via David Beckham Instagram

