This will be the full S'pore Cabinet after reshuffle takes effect on June 13, 2022

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced a Cabinet reshuffle which will take effect from June 13 nearly a year and two months after his previous reshuffle on April 23, 2021.
This comes two months after Finance Minister Lawrence Wong was announced as the new leader of the 4G team of ministers.
What are the cabinet changes?
Promotions
Finance Minister Lawrence Wong has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister.
Wong will also assume responsibility for the Strategy Group within the Prime Minister’s Office, taking over from Heng Swee Keat.
Other promotions include Tan Kiat How to Senior Minister of State, continuing in the Ministry of Communications and Information and the Ministry of National Development.
Eric Chua and Rahayu Mahzam are both promoted to Senior Parliamentary Secretaries. Chua continues in the Ministries of Culture, Community and Youth and Social and Family Development.
Meanwhile, Rahayu gives up her Communications and Information portfolio, and will hold appointments in Law and Health.
Portfolio changes
Other Cabinet changes include Desmond Tan's appointment as Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office.
He will relinquish his positions as Minister of State for Home Affairs and Sustainability and the Environment.
The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) will also see Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat returning to the government full-time, at PM Lee's request.
Desmond Tan will also be joining the NTUC in Chee's place.
Sun Xueling will be appointed Minister of State for Home Affairs, and will relinquish her position as Minister of State for Education.
Sun is no stranger to Home Affairs, having previously served as Senior Parliamentary Secretary in 2018.
She will also retain her position as Minister of State for Social and Family Development.
The complete list of Cabinet appointments at a glance
Prime Minister's Office
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong
Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong [NEW]
Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat
Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean
Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam
Ministers
Indranee Rajah
Maliki Osman
Minister of State:
Desmond Tan [NEW]
Ministry of Communications and Information
Minister: Josephine Teo
Senior Ministers of State:
Janil Puthucheary
Tan Kiat How [NEW]
Ministry of Culture, Community & Youth
Minister: Edwin Tong
Ministers of State:
Low Yen Ling
Alvin Tan
Senior Parl Sec:
Eric Chua [NEW]
Ministry of Defence
Minister: Ng Eng Hen
Senior Ministers of State:
Heng Chee How
Zaqy Mohamad
Ministry of Education
Minister: Chan Chun Sing
Second Minister:
Maliki Osman
Minister of State:
Gan Siow Huang
Ministry of Finance
Minister: Lawrence Wong
Second Minister:
Indranee Rajah
Senior Minister of State:
Chee Hong Tat [NEW]
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Minister: Vivian Balakrishnan
Second Minister:
Maliki Osman
Senior Minister of State:
Sim Ann
Ministry of Health
Minister: Ong Ye Kung
Second Minister:
Masagos Zulkifli
Senior Minister of State:
Janil Puthucheary
Senior Parl Sec:
Rahayu Mahzam [NEW]
Ministry of Home Affairs
Minister: K Shanmugam
Second Minister:
Josephine Teo
Ministers of State:
Faishal Ibrahim
Sun Xueling [NEW]
Ministry of Law
Minister: K Shanmugam
Second Minister:
Edwin Tong
Senior Parl Sec:
Rahayu Mahzam [NEW]
Ministry of Manpower
Minister: Tan See Leng
Senior Ministers of State:
Koh Poh Koon
Zaqy Mohamad
Minister of State:
Gan Siow Huang
Ministry of National Development
Minister: Desmond Lee
Second Minister:
Indranee Rajah
Senior Minister of State:
Sim Ann
Tan Kiat How [NEW]
Minister of State:
Faishal Ibrahim
Ministry of Social and Family Development
Minister: Masagos Zulkifli
Minister of State:
Sun Xueling
Senior Parl Sec:
Eric Chua [NEW]
Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment
Minister: Grace Fu
Senior Ministers of State:
Amy Khor
Koh Poh Koon [NEW]
Senior Parl Sec:
Baey Yam Keng [NEW]
Ministry of Trade and Industry
Minister: Gan Kim Yong [NEW]
S Iswaran (i/c of Trade Relations)
Second Minister:
Tan See Leng
Ministers of State:
Low Yen Ling
Alvin Tan
Ministry of Transport
Minister: S Iswaran
Senior Ministers of State:
Amy Khor
Chee Hong Tat
Senior Parl Sec:
Baey Yam Keng
Mayors
Central: Denise Phua
North East: Desmond Choo
North West: Alex Yam
South East: Mohd Fahmi Aliman
South West: Low Yen Ling
Top photo by Steven Lasry via Unsplash
