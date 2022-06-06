This will be the full S'pore Cabinet after reshuffle takes effect on June 13, 2022

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced a Cabinet reshuffle which will take effect from June 13 nearly a year and two months after his previous reshuffle on April 23, 2021.

This comes two months after Finance Minister Lawrence Wong was announced as the new leader of the 4G team of ministers.

What are the cabinet changes?

Promotions

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister.

Wong will also assume responsibility for the Strategy Group within the Prime Minister’s Office, taking over from Heng Swee Keat.

Other promotions include Tan Kiat How to Senior Minister of State, continuing in the Ministry of Communications and Information and the Ministry of National Development.

Eric Chua and Rahayu Mahzam are both promoted to Senior Parliamentary Secretaries. Chua continues in the Ministries of Culture, Community and Youth and Social and Family Development.

Meanwhile, Rahayu gives up her Communications and Information portfolio, and will hold appointments in Law and Health.

Portfolio changes

Other Cabinet changes include Desmond Tan's appointment as Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office.

He will relinquish his positions as Minister of State for Home Affairs and Sustainability and the Environment.

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) will also see Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat returning to the government full-time, at PM Lee's request.

Desmond Tan will also be joining the NTUC in Chee's place.

Sun Xueling will be appointed Minister of State for Home Affairs, and will relinquish her position as Minister of State for Education.

Sun is no stranger to Home Affairs, having previously served as Senior Parliamentary Secretary in 2018.

She will also retain her position as Minister of State for Social and Family Development.

The complete list of Cabinet appointments at a glance

Prime Minister's Office

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong [NEW]

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean

Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Ministers

Indranee Rajah

Maliki Osman

Minister of State:

Desmond Tan [NEW]

Ministry of Communications and Information

Minister: Josephine Teo

Senior Ministers of State:

Janil Puthucheary

Tan Kiat How [NEW]

Ministry of Culture, Community & Youth

Minister: Edwin Tong

Ministers of State:

Low Yen Ling

Alvin Tan

Senior Parl Sec:

Eric Chua [NEW]

Ministry of Defence

Minister: Ng Eng Hen

Senior Ministers of State:

Heng Chee How

Zaqy Mohamad

Ministry of Education

Minister: Chan Chun Sing

Second Minister:

Maliki Osman

Minister of State:

Gan Siow Huang

Ministry of Finance

Minister: Lawrence Wong

Second Minister:

Indranee Rajah

Senior Minister of State:

Chee Hong Tat [NEW]

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Minister: Vivian Balakrishnan

Second Minister:

Maliki Osman

Senior Minister of State:

Sim Ann

Ministry of Health

Minister: Ong Ye Kung

Second Minister:

Masagos Zulkifli

Senior Minister of State:

Janil Puthucheary

Senior Parl Sec:

Rahayu Mahzam [NEW]

Ministry of Home Affairs

Minister: K Shanmugam

Second Minister:

Josephine Teo

Ministers of State:

Faishal Ibrahim

Sun Xueling [NEW]

Ministry of Law

Minister: K Shanmugam

Second Minister:

Edwin Tong

Senior Parl Sec:

Rahayu Mahzam [NEW]

Ministry of Manpower

Minister: Tan See Leng

Senior Ministers of State:

Koh Poh Koon

Zaqy Mohamad

Minister of State:

Gan Siow Huang

Ministry of National Development

Minister: Desmond Lee

Second Minister:

Indranee Rajah

Senior Minister of State:

Sim Ann

Tan Kiat How [NEW]

Minister of State:

Faishal Ibrahim

Ministry of Social and Family Development

Minister: Masagos Zulkifli

Minister of State:

Sun Xueling

Senior Parl Sec:

Eric Chua [NEW]

Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment

Minister: Grace Fu

Senior Ministers of State:

Amy Khor

Koh Poh Koon [NEW]

Senior Parl Sec:

Baey Yam Keng [NEW]

Ministry of Trade and Industry

Minister: Gan Kim Yong [NEW]

S Iswaran (i/c of Trade Relations)

Second Minister:

Tan See Leng

Ministers of State:

Low Yen Ling

Alvin Tan

Ministry of Transport

Minister: S Iswaran

Senior Ministers of State:

Amy Khor

Chee Hong Tat

Senior Parl Sec:

Baey Yam Keng

Mayors

Central: Denise Phua

North East: Desmond Choo

North West: Alex Yam

South East: Mohd Fahmi Aliman

South West: Low Yen Ling

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Steven Lasry via Unsplash